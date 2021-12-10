MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Waterdream, the stylish new line of bespoke weekenders and dayboats founded by Holland's Prince Bernhard van Oranje, and YachtCreators, its Americas brand ambassadors, jointly announce the official debut of Waterdream to the Americas. A limited XT edition of the California 52 series, reigning World Yacht Trophies winner for Best Innovation, has splashed at the port of Miami and will be showcased in the months to come at VIP events from Miami to Palm Beach and the Bahamas.
The California 52 fulfills a long held dream of Prince Bernhard's, a royal dream if you will, of elevating yachting to the next level. In fact, Dutch powerhouses Vripack design and Van der Valk shipyard were hand selected by the Prince to create nothing short of a masterpiece, one which handles & performs so incredibly as to elicit a visceral response when at the signature helm. Further, the Prince's design scope for Waterdream detailed a luxury product not only seaworthy & fast, but environmentally sustainable as well. Again, Vripack and Van der Valk shipyard rose to his challenge, making 80% of all Waterdream build materials recyclable, including both the hull and superstructure, which are constructed from 100% 'green' aluminum.
There is more than sustainability that sets the California 52 apart from similar sized boats in its class. Cruising the 52 whilst standing at its striking W-shaped carbon fiber console evokes powerful emotions of aliveness and exhilaration. With the galley and dining thoughtfully housed below, the layout on the main deck is refreshingly open and spacious, creating an on-deck vibe of uncomplicated, undeniable connection to the sea. On the subject of the lower deck, the 52's versatility is underpinned by its optional configuration as either a weekender with two-cabin layout, or dayboat with a veritable great room. The overall experience of vitality and connectedness onboard mentioned previously is heightened further by a top-of-the-line, powerful sound system and casually opulent, minimalistic decor.
The limited XT edition of the California 52 boasts an impressive complement of upgrades and signature touches, beginning with its BMW M-8 series color palette, exclusive to Waterdream. The swim platform on the XT is extended relative to a standard California 52, and versatile in that owners and guests can utilize the area as a platform for launching water toys from the garage, a first for yachts in this class. And last but not least, the XT edition features leather finished cupboards and soft, durable Alcantara interior and exterior upholstery, including cushions and sunpads.
Next up for Waterdream is the public release of the new California 52 Hardtop (convertible soft top or fixed hardtop) edition. 3D renderings are now available upon request.
For further information on the USA arrival of the Waterdream California 52 XT, including but not limited to the tentative schedule of upcoming events and/or high resolution images for public distribution, kindly direct all inquiries to YachtCreators Director of Marketing, Mr. Whitten Hall, at press@yachtcreators.com.
About YachtCreators:
YachtCreators, the new build experts. With 70+ new builds to date, YachtCreators has garnered critical acclaim & success with notable award-winning builds as the 55-meter Laurentia by Heesen, the 38-meter Nono by Admiral, and 2020's Best New Series, the 27.45-meter LeVen by Van der Valk. In the process, we have forged solid, lasting relationships with elite builders, designers and visionary architects across the globe. Discover what it means to DREAM BUILD PLAY with YachtCreators today.
About Waterdream:
Waterdream is a Dutch Maritime lifestyle brand that builds beautifully minimal & entirely handcrafted high-end dayboats, luxury tenders and a modern version of the sloep. Blending function with form, practicality with design and the promise of a day excursion with a dream encounter on the water, our boats have an all-round appeal. The California line are compact yachts with James Bond swagger. The yachts are combining exceptional open-air living and seaworthy hull design to enjoy life on the water.
