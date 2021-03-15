LANCASTER, Pa., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dutch Wonderland, Amusement Today's reigning Best Family Park, will begin its 2021 Summer Season on Saturday, May 15. With just two months to go until Opening Day, Dutch Wonderland recruiters are looking to hire more than 350 seasonal employees to make this season the most magical yet.
Job seekers can apply for positions in ride operations, food and beverage, retail and games, guest services, safety and security, campground operations, and more. These jobs offer competitive pay, flexible schedules, perks including free admission to other nearby attractions, and opportunities to advance into supervisory roles.
Dutch Wonderland promotes a fun, dynamic work environment while always prioritizing the health and safety of its team members and guests. Entering 2021, the Park will continue to implement extra protective measures for employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From providing masks and gloves, to frequent sanitation of high touch and high traffic areas, to appropriate social distancing, Dutch Wonderland prides itself on being a clean, safe, and wholesome environment for all who enter the castle doors.
This year's seasonal recruitment campaign offers greater flexibility as we continue navigating the pandemic. Interviews may be conducted either in person with appropriate distancing and protective measures, or virtually via a video call. For those who wish to interview in person, sessions will occur on both weekdays and weekends through March, April and May.
Hiring is also underway next door at the Cartoon Network Hotel, which is owned and operated by Palace Entertainment as well. Jobs are available for servers, cooks, baristas and bartenders, along with housekeeping and guest services. The property is the only Cartoon Network Hotel in the world, so joining the cartoon crew means having a job with real character.
Applicants to Dutch Wonderland must be at least 14 years of age or older at the time of application; for the Cartoon Network Hotel, applicants must be 16 or older. The Park encourages early applications as some positions may fill more quickly than others and will be closed to new applicants once full. Jobs are available for teens, college students, teachers and other professionals seeking part-time summer employment, retirees, and everyone who wants to make a positive influence on this storied amusement park.
Applications are available online at https://www.dutchwonderland.com/jobs. Dutch Wonderland is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
About Dutch Wonderland and Palace Entertainment:
Dutch Wonderland, located in the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country, is a kingdom for kids and the perfect place for family fun. Awarded the 2019 Golden Ticket for Best Family Park by Amusement Today, the theme park features over 35 rides, attractions, & shows, as well as overnight accommodations at Old Mill Stream Campground and the Cartoon Network Hotel, perfect for out of town guests.
Palace Entertainment is one of the leading leisure park operators in the United States, with 21 major entertainment and educational venues across 10 different states offering a wide range of family-friendly rides, attractions and educational experiences. Palace Entertainment is part of Parques Reunidos, one of the leading global operators, with more than 60 different assets (theme parks, zoos and marine parks, water parks and other attractions), spread out over various countries across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Australia.
