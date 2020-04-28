LONDON, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DVDVideoSoft.com, a software vendor of user-centered apps and services, today announced the launch of updated version of Free Video Converter.
Nowadays MP4 is the most popular and commonly-used video format. With our wonderful program you can convert any video file to HD MP4 High Quality. The Best Free Video Converter for Windows gives you an opportunity to convert video files to MP4, MP3, AVI, MOV, MPEG and optimize HD Video for iPhone and iPad.
How to create a video format compatible with your multimedia device?
It couldn't have been simpler. If a target device does not support some formats or has limited storage capacity, our Free Video Converter will help you create video file for any modern device, like Apple iPad or iPhone, Samsung phones and tablets, Android and others.
Why you should choose our Free Video Converter?
Simple and self-explaining interface - that's the answer. Stop wasting your time trying to get hard-to-understand instruction. The Best Free Video Converter is an easy-to-use application for Windows that saves your time.
About DVDVideoSoft.com
DVDVideoSoft.com is software developer known for its Free Studio. Since 2006 DVDVideoSoft.com has won numerous industry awards and has gained a lot of loyal fans.
Email: business@dvdvideosoft.com