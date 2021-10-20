BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DxO PhotoLab now sets the standard for image quality. The software offers users the most powerful correction and processing solutions on the market, with automated features that can be turned off and adjusted as required. The software offers unparalleled optical corrections through its exclusive lens sharpness technology and many other tools, all of which are designed to inspire artistic expression without compromising on image quality.
U Point™ technology: New pointer — Control Lines — and improved sensitivity settings
DxO is further advancing the most efficient and intuitive local retouching and adjustment technologies available by adding a second type of pointer: Control Lines. This new tool complements the technology's existing Control Points by allowing users to carry out touch-ups on large areas with an easy-to-use selection method. To make them even more precise, Control Lines and Control Points are now equipped with sensitivity settings. Photographers can easily adjust the effect of their edits based on the luminance and chrominance of the targeted areas.
A PhotoLibrary packed with metadata and keyword management features
PhotoLab 5 now processes IPTC and EXIF data and third-party application synchronizations. It also includes advanced means of keyword prioritization via an interactive tree structure. In addition, this new version optimizes the software's photo library management tools by reorganizing them.
DeepPRIME: more efficient and up to 4 times faster
Trained by deep learning methods using millions of images analyzed in DxO laboratories over the past 20 years, DxO DeepPRIME technology uses artificial intelligence to develop RAW files. It drastically improves digital noise reduction while ensuring more efficient demosaicing. Traditionally, these two operations have been carried out separately, each introducing flaws that adversely affect the quality of the other. With deep learning, DeepPRIME takes a holistic approach that combines the two steps into one.
The deep-learning approach of DxO PhotoLab 5 and DeepPRIME in particular has been significantly optimized in terms of reactivity as well as processing and export times. These improvements are available to everyone and are up to 4 times faster for Apple Silicon Mac users and 1.5 times faster on the best Windows architectures.
Support for Fujifilm X-Trans sensors (Beta)
For the first time ever, DxO PhotoLab 5 now supports Fujifilm X-Trans sensor cameras. From the recent X-E4, X-S10, X-T4, and X100V through to the older X-E2 and X-70, no fewer than 18 Fujifilm cameras are now supported. In addition, 605 new DxO modules have been made available. Created through the exclusive DxO Labs calibration process, these modules automatically remove optical defects such as distortion, chromatic aberrations, vignetting, and lack of sharpness.
"We are very happy to finally open our doors to the community of Fujifilm photographers," said Jean-Marc Alexia, VP Product Strategy. "Our goal is to offer them the best solution available in terms of image quality. To this end, we have created a website specifically dedicated to collecting their feedback. We can't wait to hear what they think."
Fuji photographers are welcome to submit their feedback and comments via the following website: http://www.dxo.com/feedbacks-xtrans-beta
Support for even more equipment
DxO PhotoLab 5 supports 26 new cameras: Canon EOS Ra, DJI Air 2S & Mini 2, Fujifilm X-E2, X-E2S, X-E3, X-E4, X-H1, X-Pro2, X-Pro3, X-S10, X-T1, X-T2, X-T20, X-T3, X-T30, X-T4, X100F, X100T, X100V, X70, Nikon Z fc, Olympus PEN E-P7, Panasonic GH5 II, Pentax K-3 III, Sony ZV-E10.
Price & availability
DxO PhotoLab 5 (PC and Mac) is available now from the DxO online store at the following introductory prices until November 14, 2021:
DxO PhotoLab 5 ESSENTIAL Edition: $109.99 instead of $139
DxO PhotoLab 5 ELITE Edition: $164.99 instead of $219
The DxO PhotoLab 5 license does not require a subscription and can be installed either on two workstations (DxO PhotoLab 5 ESSENTIAL Edition) or three workstations (DxO PhotoLab 5 ELITE Edition).
DxO PhotoLab 3 and DxO PhotoLab 4 users can purchase an upgrade to DxO PhotoLab 5 by logging into their customer account at https://shop.dxo.com/login_upgrade.php/en. Users who have a version of the software older than DxO PhotoLab 3 are not eligible for an upgrade and will need to purchase a new license.
A full, one-month trial version of DxO PhotoLab 5 is available on the DxO website: https://www.dxo.com/dxo-photolab/download/.
About DxO
One of the most innovative companies in the digital photography and image-editing industry, DxO designs the most effective photo-editing software programs on the market, geared towards discerning expert and amateur photographers. These programs include DxO PhotoLab, an advanced photo-editing software that was presented with the 2020 TIPA Award for Best Imaging Software; DxO PureRAW, the photo pre-processing software for Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom that won the 2021-2022 EISA award for Best Advanced Photo Software; and Nik Collection, the industry-leading creative photo software suite for Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, and DxO PhotoLab that was awarded the 2020-2021 EISA for Best Photo Software.
