NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dynamic Yield, the Experience Optimization platform, today announced that it has been recognized for the fourth year as one of the Best Places to Work in New York City by Crain's New York Business. The company made the list alongside just 100 others in the mid-size business category.
Despite the anticipation of a receding global pandemic in 2021, employers have had to continually evolve to meet the needs of their employees during these trying times. Last year, Dynamic Yield prioritized mental health and wellness programs as well as monetary support for increased physical comfort in work-from-home conditions. This year, the company has expanded its efforts, honoring its commitment to the wellbeing of its staff by offering a hybrid work model, providing a safe and hygienic environment for those who wish to work from the office as well as the option to remain remote. Additional equipment has also been made available to lighten the load for employees commuting between the office and home.
"On top of the regular resources and benefits we provide employees in growth, professional development, team bonding, and beyond, over the last few years, we've had to come up with new and unique ways to address a totally different work environment," said Tal Raziel-Yosef, VP of Human Resources at Dynamic Yield. "Thankfully, because of the open, transparent, and collaborative nature of our culture, we've been able to source meaningful feedback directly from our teams, incorporating it into how we operate together, whether in-person or virtually. I know it has made us stronger as a company, which is why we couldn't be more honored by this recognition."
"As an employee, one of the most important things for me throughout this period has been knowing the company that I work for truly cares about my wellbeing," said Francis Kinder, Customer Success Manager at Dynamic Yield. "But it's not just about words, it's about actions, and Dynamic Yield has consistently made it clear that the happiness of their workforce is a number one priority, both professionally and personally."
Now in its fourteenth year, the Crain's Best Places to Work in New York City list highlights those companies exceeding expectations and going "above and beyond" when it comes to employee satisfaction. Each year, Crain's, in conjunction with independent research firm, Best Companies Group, evaluates New York City companies from a wide array of industries across the five boroughs based on an employer questionnaire and employee survey. More than 20,000 employees are surveyed on topics such as work environment, employee engagement, satisfaction, and benefits, as well as corporate culture. Best Companies Group then analyses the survey data to determine a final ranking, as published by Crain's New York Business.
Dynamic Yield is currently hiring for roles in Customer Success, Marketing, G&A, Product, and Sales. For those interested in opportunities to join a fun and exciting workplace where employees feel valued and are set up to succeed, visit dynamicyield.com/careers.
About Dynamic Yield
Dynamic Yield helps enterprise brands quickly deliver and test personalized, optimized, and synchronized digital customer interactions. Marketing, Product, Development, and eCommerce teams from more than 350 global brands are using Dynamic Yield's Experience Optimization platform as the technology layer on top of existing CMS or Commerce solutions, to iterate faster and algorithmically match content, products, and offers to each individual for the acceleration of long-term business value.
