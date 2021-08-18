CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the magazine for growing companies, has named Chicago-based e.biT Consulting to its prestigious Inc. 5000 2021 list, which ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. Launched in 2013, e.biT Consulting is a boutique-style IT staffing company specializing in contract, contract-to-hire, and direct placement opportunities.
The list, which will be published at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 on Tuesday August 17th and in Inc.'s September 2021 issue, represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Born out of a desire to redefine the staffing industry, e.biT Consulting has taken charge of its specialty: placing candidates with rare and difficult-to-find skill sets. Under CEO and Founder Erica Biro's leadership, the firm has grown to be one of the nation's top IT recruiting and staffing firms. Its success is the result of emphasizing the human element: forging personal connections, and conducting business in a fair and methodical manner.
"We are honored to be named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list in 2021. During our eight years in business, we have built e.biT Consulting's success on truly getting to know our clients' needs and delivering top talent that meets their requirements," said Biro. "For companies requiring candidates with highly unique skill sets, we have the ability to seek out and find ideal potential employees."
e.biT Consulting has risen to achieve placement on the Inc. 5000 list through its understanding of its clients' technology, business, environment and company culture, in order to best identify the right fit between its candidates and its clients' staffing needs. Having strong ties to Chicago and South Florida, the team at e-biT Consulting comprehends the competitive landscape of multiple markets and is able to work with consultants nationwide.
"Making the Inc. 5000 list is an honor, and to make it during such a difficult year is a testament to the dedication of our team," said e.biT Consulting Director of Recruiting Blake Angove. "I'd also like to thank our candidates and clients who put their faith in us to help guide their career choices and hiring strategies during a year full of challenges."
Incorporating these strategies and more, e.biT Consulting is poised to experience continued growth across the U.S., placing candidates in technical roles within businesses from start-ups to Fortune 500 organizations.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Methodology
The 2021 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About e.biT Consulting LLC
e.biT Consulting LLC is a WBENC certified staffing and recruiting firm headquartered in downtown Chicago, Illinois. In 2021, it made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies in America. The firm specializes in IT recruiting and staffing solutions across the nation for small start-ups to Fortune 500 corporations. Its focus is on building and maintaining strong personal relationships with its clients and candidates, to bridge the talent gap and achieve their respective goals. e.biT Consulting helps businesses connect with top talent across the IT spectrum by providing quality, hard-to-find candidates with a quick turnaround time. For more information, visit http://www.e-bitconsulting.com, call 312.505.1224 or email ebiro@e-bitconsulting.com
About the Inc. 5000
The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
Media Contact
Blake Angove, e-bit Consulting Inc, +1 9547090265, bangove@e-bitconsulting.com
Erica Biro, e-Bit Consulting Inc, 3125051224, ebiro@e-bitconsulting.com
SOURCE e-bit Consulting Inc