NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report on E-Commerce Market from Technavio, the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of almost 29%. The growth can be mainly attributed to the increase in social media advertising.
Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.
Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19
The COVID-19 impact report on the e-commerce market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
The recovery process involves various phases including:
- Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs
- Identifying potential disruptions
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Get Access to On-demand, Syndicated Extensive Research Reports using Technavio's Subscription Platform
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Similar Reports:
Global E-commerce Payment Market - Global e-commerce payment market is segmented by type (e-wallets, cards, online banking, and direct debits) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global E-Commerce Technology Market - Global e-commerce technology market is segmented by application (B2C and B2B) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Top 3 E-Commerce Market Players
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.: The company offers e-commerce services through its website (www.alibaba.com) and Alibaba.com mobile app.
Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers e-commerce services through its website (www.amazon.com) and Amazon app.
Apple Inc.: The company offers e-commerce services through its website (www.apple.com) and Apple store app.
If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:
https://www.technavio.com/report/e-commerce-market-industry-analysis
E-Commerce Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
E-commerce market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Home Appliances
- Fashion Products
- Groceries
- Books
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
The e-commerce market is driven by the increase in social media advertising. In addition, the availability of multiple payment options is expected to trigger the e-commerce market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 29% during the forecast period.
Find more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the e-commerce market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70858
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/e-commerce-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-e-commercemarket
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-commerce-market-2021-2025--covid-19-impact--analysis--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301365327.html
SOURCE Technavio