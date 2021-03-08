ATLANTA, Mar. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Renowned faith-leader, author, and pastor E. Dewey Smith, releases "Your Presence Is A Gift," today under his new record label, Pebble Street Records.
The prolific teacher and Atlanta-based Senior Pastor delivers "Your Presence Is A Gift" digitally on all streaming platforms. The beautiful ballad will precede a full album due later this year. Speaking to the goodness of always having God in our life "Your Presence Is A Gift" showcases Smith's deep, resonant vocals and establishes him as a bonafide contemporary Gospel artist
"During a major time of grief, bereavement & loss, I had to rely on God's presence totally," said Smith. "I have always preached about it … multiple deaths made me now live it! Now I understand that even when we have to deal with the absence of those closest to us God's presence is a gift."
An ardent supporter of Gospel music, Smith, has regularly given gospel artists and worship leaders from across the country a platform at The House of Hope, and he is now excited to share his music ministry. The song is the first release under the newly established Pebble Street Records, which will be home to his forthcoming debut album and future projects from the House of Hope music family. Based in Atlanta, Smith continues to build his multi-media brand that includes film, television, content production, books, and music.
"I am deeply excited to launch my label Pebble Street Records," Smith said. "It is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream, an opportunity to pay tribute to my musical roots and also to allow other gifted people to produce music! God gets the glory."
"Your Presence Is A Gift" is available now on all digital platforms.
About E. Dewey Smith:
Dr. E. Dewey Smith is the Senior Pastor/Teacher of The House of Hope Atlanta and The House of Hope Macon, and the new expansion, The House of Hope WestPointe, "A Global Word Church." A proud native of Macon, Ga., he has been a minister of the gospel for 30 years. Smith received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA; graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Master of Science degree from Amridge University in Montgomery, AL; and earned his Doctor of Ministry degree from the United Theological Seminary in Dayton, OH. Additionally, he was inducted into the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Board of Preachers at Morehouse College as ""Distinguished Preacher."" Dr. Smith has served on the Board of Directors for the Morehouse School of Religion and the United Theological Seminary and Bible College in Monroe, LA.
Dr. Smith is also professionally involved in media, film, and television production. He has produced media and film for over 25 years. He served as a co-host on the first daytime, a faith-based panel talk show produced by Warner Brothers in Burbank, California.
Dr. Smith is married to the lovely former Andrea Fambro, his best friend of over 30 years. They are blessed with two sons: Kamari Elijah and Kylen Isaiah.
