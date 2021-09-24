MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Heaven Holds the Answers": a gripping tome that aims to provide possible reasons for the rune stones found in the Americas that are not of the Viking era. "Heaven Holds the Answers" is the creation of published author E. G. Tillman, a man who has had a lifelong career in construction, mostly in the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Millwrights. He began researching artifacts and enigmas in 1985 and has a passion for history.
Tillman writes, "It's not what we read but rather how we read it that makes the difference!!!
"What if I told you things are not as they appear? Black is not black and white is not white and 130 B.C. is not 130 years before Christ. Now turn off the lights and tell me what is white and what is black, color is the reflection of light, without light, there is no color. That's what Rome did, they turned off the lights on the truth.
"And the way we been taught to record time is not the only way it was done.
He concentrated his efforts on the dating methods of those of the entire Northern half of the western Hemisphere using the heavens.
"And that an ancient order set claim to the entire Northern half of the Western Hemisphere long before Columbus and possibly achieved it in 130 B.C. With B.C. possibly meaning before Columbus, before the cycle of Venus, or before the comet of 1492 becoming 1362, possible in this case B.C. stood for all three events. Comet was very sacred.
"One hundred thirty B.C. may not be as it appears and the claim was not made for a mortal king or country, but rather for a Supreme God, Under God laws.
"If you like riddles. If you like enigmas. If you would like to see history recorded and told differently or truer then you may be ready for this challenge. If you are then you are ready to look at the clues that were left behind with an open mind.
"If you like astronomy, I'll show you how different groups of people each use different galactic events besides the Star of Bethlehem to mark the start of their time and all the different group calendars are tied together. We will be looking at the equivalent of several Stars of Bethlehem from here in the Americas.
"I'll be taking you through a dating wormhole without leaving the planet, making you scratch your head, laugh, and wonder, what if he is right. 'This book just may be the start of the rest of the story. If you read through this book the first time you will read it again and again.'
"And you will possibly come to the same conclusion, 'So that's how they did that.' And you will never read things the same way all the time again. Including the Book of Mormons with its three different voyages and possible dating enigmas, the truest account was ever written about the Americas.
"See how the Essenes, Cisterians, Knights Templar and the Mormons are possibly connected as well as Oak Island. And there records and secrets was possibly buried at Oak Island, Nova Scotia."
"Sometimes it's not what is being said that's important, it's what not being said that is.
"You will be intrigued, so if you are ready to start a journey that will give you a lot to think about then turn to page 7. Unravel the truth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, E. G. Tillman's new book wishes to demonstrate the author's interpretation of the most wondrous of marvels from the past by turning to the heavens for the answers to show his theory and give a plausible explanation to out-of-place ancient artifacts.
