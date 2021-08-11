NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The e-learning market size in Europe is expected to increase by USD 28.36 bn during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. Adobe Inc.(US), Articulate Global Inc.(US), Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.(US), Cisco Systems Inc.(US), City & Guilds Group(UK), Instructure Inc.(US), John Wiley & Sons Inc.(US), Pearson Plc(UK), Providence Equity Partners LLC(US), and Skillsoft Ltd.(Ireland) are some of the dominant e-learning market participants in Europe.
The report on the e-learning market in Europe provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies a growing emphasis on personalized learning as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, other factors such as the rise in the adoption of digital platform-enabled education and availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications will also impact the market growth positively during the forthcoming years.
The report also provides information on other latest trends impacting the overall market environment such as the growing popularity of connected learning, rising prominence of data analytics in e-learning, and rising adoption of content gamification in digital education. However, high development cost associated with e-learning courses is one of the key factors anticipated to impede the market's growth during the forecast period.
The e-learning market in Europe covers the following areas:
E-learning Market Sizing in Europe
E-learning Market Forecast in Europe
E-learning Market Analysis in Europe
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Segment Analysis
Technavio analyzes the market by product (packaged content and solutions), end-user (higher education, corporate, and K-12), and geography (UK, Germany, and Rest of Europe). Packaged content product segment contributed 58% to the overall market in 2019. This report offers an exhaustive analysis of the key factors contributing to the growth of this segment. In addition, the higher education end-user segment is anticipated to account for the largest growth during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent market
Exhibit 01: Parent market
Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
2.2.1 Input
2.2.2 Pitching and profiling
2.2.3 Resourcing and communicating
2.2.4 Delivery and support
2.2.5 Connecting and innovating
2.2.6 Marketing and sales Support activities
2.2.7 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2019
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Product
Packaged content contributed 58% to the overall market in 2019 and would decrease its contribution to 58% of the e-learning market in Europe in 2024.
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 16: Product - Market share 2019-2024 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product
5.3 Packaged content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 18: Packaged content - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 19: E-learning market in Europe 2019-2024 ($ billion) by packaged content, exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 20: Packaged content - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
5.4 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 21: Solutions - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 22: E-learning market in Europe 2019-2024 ($ billion) by solutions, exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 23: Solutions - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by End-user
Higher education contributed 38% to the overall market in 2019 and would increase its contribution to 38% of the e-learning market in Europe in 2024.
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 25: End-user - Market share 2019-2024 (%)
6.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 26: Comparison by End-user
6.3 Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 27: Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 28: E-learning market in Europe 2019-2024 ($ billion) by higher education, exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 29: Higher education - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
6.4 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 30: Corporate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 31: E-learning market in Europe 2019-2024 ($ billion) by corporate, exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 32: Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
6.5 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 33: K-12 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 34: E-learning market in Europe 2019-2024 ($ billion) by K-12, exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 35: K-12 - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
6.6 COVID-19 pandemic impact on end-user segments
6.7 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 40: Customer landscape
Customer landscape analysis
8. Geographic Landscape
UK contributed 30% to the overall market in 2019 and would decrease its contribution to 30% of the e-learning market in Europe in 2024.
8.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)
8.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison
8.3 UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 40: UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 41: E-learning market in the UK 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 42: UK - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
8.4 Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 43: Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 44: E-learning market in Germany 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 45: Germany - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
8.5 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Exhibit 46: Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)
Exhibit 47: E-learning market in rest of Europe 2019-2024 ($ billion), exclusive of COVID-19 impact
Exhibit 48: Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
8.6 COVID-19 pandemic impact on the European market
8.7 Key leading countries
Exhibit 49: Key leading countries
8.8 Market opportunity by geography
9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.1.1 Availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications
9.1.2 Growing emphasis on personalized learning
9.1.3 Rise in adoption of digital platform-enabled education
9.2 Market challenges
9.2.1 High development cost associated with e-learning courses
9.2.2 Compliance costs associated with stringent user privacy regulations
9.2.3 Credibility issues with regard to e-learning offerings
9.3 Market trends
9.3.1 Rising adoption of content gamification in digital education
9.3.2 Growing popularity of connected learning
9.3.3 Rising prominence of data analytics in e-learning
10. Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
Competitive scenario
10.4 Landscape disruption
Technavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption
Industry risks
11. Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Adobe Inc.
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- Segment Focus
11.4 Articulate Global Inc.
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- Segment Focus
11.5 Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- Segment Focus
11.6 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- Segment Focus
11.7 City & Guilds Group
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- Segment Focus
11.8 Instructure Inc.
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- Segment Focus
11.9 John Wiley & Sons Inc.
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- Segment Focus
11.10 Pearson Plc
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- Segment Focus
11.11 Providence Equity Partners LLC
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- Segment Focus
11.12 Skillsoft Ltd.
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- Segment Focus
12. Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.1.1 Market definition
12.1.2 Objectives
12.1.3 Notes and Caveats
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research methodology
12.4 List of abbreviations
