ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eagle Telemedicine announced today that Dr. Leslie Reynolds has accepted the role of Medical Director of Neurology.
With Dr. Reynolds in this position, the company can work more closely with hospitals using neurology services via telemedicine. In this role, Dr. Reynolds will:
- Advise and consult with hospital medical directors and administrators on the use of telemedicine in neurology services.
- Develop guidelines and processes for Eagle's neurology physicians to ensure consistent and highest quality patient care.
- Perform clinical oversight of hospitals using Eagle's TeleNeurology programs.
- Train new TeleNeurology physicians.
"With four years of service as a TeleNeurologist with Eagle, Dr. Reynolds has proven her expertise as a physician in providing exceptional patient care," said Dr. Talbot "Mac" McCormick, Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Telemedicine. "This role as Medical Director will allow her to develop and deploy clinical strategies to better serve Eagle clients, their patients, and communities."
"Eagle's TeleNeurology program has grown very quickly in just a few years, and Dr. Reynolds has proven her expertise in training new physicians and guiding the program's development," says Jason Povio, President and Chief Operating Officer for Eagle Telemedicine. "We look forward to her contributions as we position our TeleNeurology service for future growth."
During Dr. Reynold's tenure at Eagle Telemedicine, Dr. Reynolds has fine-tuned the credentialing process to ensure specific physicians are in the position where they can best utilize their expertise. She has also developed "pre-Go-Live" sessions that prepare hospitals and physicians for integration with Eagle's Neurology services.
Eagle's Neurology service currently provides hospital inpatient and outpatient consults for stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, seizures, headaches, and cognitive/dementia patients.
"Too many small hospitals don't have access to a neurologist, and I am proud to lead Eagle's neurology program bringing our services to them, so patients can get the treatment they need," said Dr. Reynolds.
"With this service, patients can receive very timely treatment, which is especially critical with stroke patients," Dr. Reynolds added. "We're providing tertiary-level care, just as they would receive in a large city hospital, delivered in their community hospital."
Eagle's TeleNeurologists also provide outpatient consults, so patients can access a virtual physician from their local hospital. "Otherwise, these patients would have to drive one to two hours to see a neurologist," she said. "This improves their quality of life significantly and provides them with expert neurological care."
Dr. Reynolds is a graduate of Duke University's Medical School, and during a medical school rotation discovered her affinity for neurology. She completed an internship at the University of Texas Medical School at San Antonio, then a Neurology residency and fellowship at Stony Brook Medicine/University Hospital Program.
During her career, Dr. Reynold has held many leadership positions, including the development of numerous neurology/stroke programs. She served as medical director of a rehabilitation program; initiated and served as medical director for a neurology hospitalist program; and initiated and brought to certification multiple stroke programs.
Dr. Reynolds was a neurology specialist in a North Carolina private practice for 15 years, then joined a neurohospitalist program in Greensboro, NC (Cone Health) for 10 years. Excited about the growing field of telemedicine, Dr. Reynold joined Eagle four years ago. "As a specialist, I've really enjoyed the work because it allows me to stay sharp in all aspects of neurology -- reading EEGs, seeing acute inpatients and outpatients."
"The opportunity to join Eagle seemed like a perfect fit," she said, "to bring Neurology to smaller communities that desperately need specialty care."
In their everyday work with hospital partners, TeleNeurologists, like Dr. Reynolds, are integrated into the patient care workflow at each facility. These remote telehealth medical specialists adapt to the unique needs of each hospital, and become part of the on-site medical staff, documenting, charting and ordering like local physicians.
As Medical Director of neurology, Dr. Reynolds will act as a conduit between the facility and the TeleHospitalists to guarantee seamless patient care in a virtual environment.
For more information about Eagle Telemedicine, visit our website at http://www.eagletelemedicine.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/eagle-telemedicine
Media Contact
Kate McDonald, Eagle Telemedicine, +1 (770) 328-4919, communications@eagletelemedicine.com
Kate McDonald, Eagle Telemedicine, 7703284919, kate.mcdonald@eglhp.com
SOURCE Eagle Telemedicine