On November 19, UMe and Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse “Boots Electric” Hughes join forces to gift us all with Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas, a six-track EP sure to bring much needed holiday cheer to the ears and hearts of every little girl and boy. The EP will be available on CD and all digital formats.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 19, UMe and Eagles Of Death Metal's Jesse "Boots Electric" Hughes join forces to gift us all with Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas, a six-track EP sure to bring much needed holiday cheer to the ears and hearts of every little girl and boy. The EP will be available on CD and all digital formats.

Hughes puts his signature aural alter-ego Boots Electric stamp on a half-dozen electrified interpretations of perennial holiday classics that include "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "Put A Little Love In Your Heart," "O Holy Night," "Little Drummer Boy," and "Little Town Of Bethlehem." The sonic highlight rounding out the EP is an extraordinary, and quite stirring, a cappella rendition of "O Holy Night" featuring Hughes and EODM bandmate Joshua Homme on vocals.

"Just a few songs to warm your heart during Christmas time. I hope you like them. May Christmas bring peace to you all. Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, I love you, and God bless you all." Hughes said of this new, winter-wonderful holiday EP.

Pre-order Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas HERE now and immediately receive "O Holy Night," followed by "Put A Little Love In Your Heart" on October 29.

Eagles of Death Metal are also pleased to announce the second leg of their upcoming 24th Anniversary Tour, which will take place across Europe next March & April. The previously announced first leg of the tour kicks off in Brighton, UK on November 22, 2021, with special guest Bones UK. Ticketing information can be found HERE.

Concertgoers will also be able to purchase bottles of Eagles of Death Metal: Shrieking in Tongues, EODM's own brand of cherry-cola and habanero-flavored BBQ hot sauce as made by Dean of the Dead Hot Sauce. Shrieking in Tongues will be available for purchase onsite at each European venue as a tour-merch exclusive.

Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas arrives just in time for the holidays, with six new recordings sure to arouse everyone's holiday spirits. Preorder Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas HERE.

eaglesofdeathmetal.com

facebook.com/eaglesofdeathmetal

twitter.com/EODMofficial

instagram.com/EODMofficial

YouTube.com/EODMofficial

EAGLES OF DEATH METAL PRESENTS A BOOTS ELECTRIC CHRISTMAS

[CD + digital]

  1. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
  2. Put A Little Love In Your Heart
  3. O Holy Night
  4. Little Drummer Boy
  5. Little Town Of Bethlehem
  6. O Holy Night (A Cappella)

EAGLES OF DEATH METAL: THE 24TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

2021-22 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES (WITH SPECIAL GUESTS BONES)

2021

November 22

Brighton, UK              

Chalk

November 23

Cardiff, Wales          

Tramshed

November 24

Newcastle, UK               

University

November 26

Birmingham, UK         

02 Institute

November 27

Dublin, Ireland              

Academy

November 28

Belfast, Ireland              

Limelight

November 29

Glasgow, Scotland        

SWG3 Galzanisers

December 1

Leeds, UK                   

Beckett University

December 2

London, UK                

Roundhouse

December 3

Nottingham, UK         

Rock City

December 5

Manchester, UK         

02 Ritz

December 6

Bristol, UK                 

02 Academy  

2022

March 19

Zurich, Switzerland           

Komplex

March 20

Stuttgart, Germany           

LKA-Longhorn

March 21

Milan, Italy           

Alcatraz

March 22

Vienna, Austria           

Simm City

March 24

Budapest, Hungary         

Akvarium Klub           

March 25

Zagreb, Croatia             

Culture Factory

March 27

Prague, Czech Republic     

Lucerna Music Bar

March 28

Munich, Germany          

Backstage Werk

March 30

Bremen, Germany          

Modernes

March 31

Copenhagen, Denmark      

Amager Bio

April 1

Oslo, Norway                 

Sentrum Scene

April 2

Gothenburg, Sweden      

Pustervik

April 4

Stockholm, Sweden         

Slaktkrykan

April 6

Tallinn, Estonia               

Helitehas

April 7

Riga, Latvia                

Palladium

April 9

Warsaw, Poland        

Stodola

April 10

Berlin, Germany          

Huxleys

April 11

Hamburg, Germany       

Fabrik

April 13

Münster, Germany         

Skaters Palace

April 14

Amsterdam, Netherlands     

Melkweg

April 16

Cologne, Germany          

Live Music Hall

April 18

Besancon, France         

La Rodia

April 20

Barcelona, Spain            

Razzmatazz

April 21

Madrid, Spain              

Sala La Riviera

April 22

Lisbon, Portugal           

Coliseum

April 23

Santiago, Spain            

Sala Capitol

April 25

Bordeaux, France          

La Krakatoa

April 26

Paris, France              

Olympia

April 27

Antwerp, Belgium         

Trix

April 28

Luxembourg, Luxembourg   

Den Atelier

April 30

Blandford Forum, UK        

Teddy Rocks Festival

