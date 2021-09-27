LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 19, UMe and Eagles Of Death Metal's Jesse "Boots Electric" Hughes join forces to gift us all with Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas, a six-track EP sure to bring much needed holiday cheer to the ears and hearts of every little girl and boy. The EP will be available on CD and all digital formats.
Hughes puts his signature aural alter-ego Boots Electric stamp on a half-dozen electrified interpretations of perennial holiday classics that include "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "Put A Little Love In Your Heart," "O Holy Night," "Little Drummer Boy," and "Little Town Of Bethlehem." The sonic highlight rounding out the EP is an extraordinary, and quite stirring, a cappella rendition of "O Holy Night" featuring Hughes and EODM bandmate Joshua Homme on vocals.
"Just a few songs to warm your heart during Christmas time. I hope you like them. May Christmas bring peace to you all. Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, I love you, and God bless you all." Hughes said of this new, winter-wonderful holiday EP.
Pre-order Eagles of Death Metal Presents A Boots Electric Christmas HERE now and immediately receive "O Holy Night," followed by "Put A Little Love In Your Heart" on October 29.
Eagles of Death Metal are also pleased to announce the second leg of their upcoming 24th Anniversary Tour, which will take place across Europe next March & April. The previously announced first leg of the tour kicks off in Brighton, UK on November 22, 2021, with special guest Bones UK. Ticketing information can be found HERE.
Concertgoers will also be able to purchase bottles of Eagles of Death Metal: Shrieking in Tongues, EODM's own brand of cherry-cola and habanero-flavored BBQ hot sauce as made by Dean of the Dead Hot Sauce. Shrieking in Tongues will be available for purchase onsite at each European venue as a tour-merch exclusive.
EAGLES OF DEATH METAL PRESENTS A BOOTS ELECTRIC CHRISTMAS
[CD + digital]
- God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
- Put A Little Love In Your Heart
- O Holy Night
- Little Drummer Boy
- Little Town Of Bethlehem
- O Holy Night (A Cappella)
EAGLES OF DEATH METAL: THE 24TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR
2021-22 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES (WITH SPECIAL GUESTS BONES)
2021
November 22
Brighton, UK
Chalk
November 23
Cardiff, Wales
Tramshed
November 24
Newcastle, UK
University
November 26
Birmingham, UK
02 Institute
November 27
Dublin, Ireland
Academy
November 28
Belfast, Ireland
Limelight
November 29
Glasgow, Scotland
SWG3 Galzanisers
December 1
Leeds, UK
Beckett University
December 2
London, UK
Roundhouse
December 3
Nottingham, UK
Rock City
December 5
Manchester, UK
02 Ritz
December 6
Bristol, UK
02 Academy
2022
March 19
Zurich, Switzerland
Komplex
March 20
Stuttgart, Germany
LKA-Longhorn
March 21
Milan, Italy
Alcatraz
March 22
Vienna, Austria
Simm City
March 24
Budapest, Hungary
Akvarium Klub
March 25
Zagreb, Croatia
Culture Factory
March 27
Prague, Czech Republic
Lucerna Music Bar
March 28
Munich, Germany
Backstage Werk
March 30
Bremen, Germany
Modernes
March 31
Copenhagen, Denmark
Amager Bio
April 1
Oslo, Norway
Sentrum Scene
April 2
Gothenburg, Sweden
Pustervik
April 4
Stockholm, Sweden
Slaktkrykan
April 6
Tallinn, Estonia
Helitehas
April 7
Riga, Latvia
Palladium
April 9
Warsaw, Poland
Stodola
April 10
Berlin, Germany
Huxleys
April 11
Hamburg, Germany
Fabrik
April 13
Münster, Germany
Skaters Palace
April 14
Amsterdam, Netherlands
Melkweg
April 16
Cologne, Germany
Live Music Hall
April 18
Besancon, France
La Rodia
April 20
Barcelona, Spain
Razzmatazz
April 21
Madrid, Spain
Sala La Riviera
April 22
Lisbon, Portugal
Coliseum
April 23
Santiago, Spain
Sala Capitol
April 25
Bordeaux, France
La Krakatoa
April 26
Paris, France
Olympia
April 27
Antwerp, Belgium
Trix
April 28
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
Den Atelier
April 30
Blandford Forum, UK
Teddy Rocks Festival
