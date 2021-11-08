WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, EarPeace, announced the official launch of their Marching Band Program to provide top-of-the-line, affordable hearing protection to keep young ears healthy and decrease the risk of Noise Induce Hearing Loss (NIHL). Reinventing hearing protection in 2008, EarPeace created the original high-fidelity ear plug that reduces harmful decibel levels while elevating the sound and comfort experience with crystal clear, safe sound.
With thousands of U.S. marching band programs ranging anywhere from 11-500 members, these musicians are four times more likely to suffer from hearing loss. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) studies show that marching bands play at sound levels ranging from 95-122 dB's, leaving musicians playing at 94 dB level at risk after only one hour.
"One of our motto's at EarPeace is to 'protect and preserve.' The launch of our recent Marching Band Program is centered around the importance of hearing protection and how significant and beneficial it will be for young musicians to protect their hearing now so that they preserve it for later," said Sarah White, EarPeace Director of Special Projects. "My hope is that we make enough noise around this often unrecognized health issue so that hearing protection becomes a part of every band member's uniform – never missing a practice or performance without it."
Already partnered with The Berklee College of Music, Mighty Sound of Maryland, and the Huskies Prep Band, EarPeace's Marching Band Programs offers two tiers of products with various customized options specifically for the education industry allowing youth and adolescents to hear clearly, be comfortable, and stay protected.
On a mission to save the world's hearing and prevent NIHL, EarPeace revolutionized hearing protection by introducing a patented, contoured, ear plug that turns down the volume without distorting the sound. EarPeace is also a catalyst for changing the way people value and care for hearing health, options to protect it, and tangibly decreasing the epidemic of hearing loss and tinnitus.
"It is important to educate our students about hearing protection and dropping the decibels when possible, since, as performers they are constantly exposed to sound. Protecting their most valuable asset for career longevity is key, and EarPeace has been able to support us and our students in this process," commented María Cabané, Associate Director at Berklee College of Music Student Wellness. "EarPeace is a company that truly cares about hearing protection. Our experience with EarPeace has been amazing and their earplugs are so comfortable. EarPeace is constantly innovating to improve their products to further protect the ear and that is why we appreciate them so much."
According to the CDC, nearly six million U.S. teenagers have some type of hearing loss, which is a 33% increase over the last two decades. In a 2020 survey by the CDC on Teen Noise Exposure and Efforts to Protect Hearing at School, researchers reported that the prevalence of NIHL among U.S. adolescents ranged between 12.8% and 17.5%. This suggests that one in every six to eight middle and high school students (aged 12–19 years) has measurable hearing loss likely resulting from excessive noise exposure.
With hearing loss associated with an increased risk of dementia, falls and depression, it is a serious contributing factor to social isolation and loneliness. It has also been linked to poorer job performance and lower salaries. Conditions like tinnitus, which are closely linked to hearing loss and loud events, are not well understood and can be completely debilitating.
For more information on the EarPeace Marching Band Program, please visit: https://www.earpeace.com/pages/marching-band-program.
EarPeace reinvented hearing protection in 2008 with a discreet, comfortable, high-fidelity ear plug built not only for musicians, but for all the fans at the event. This same technology was customized for motorcycle drivers and anyone that needs a safety product in their DIY shop or on the manufacturing floor. And, for anyone that needs a good night's sleep. The innovation by EarPeance continues today with new patents, products, technologies, and accessories designed to "protect your peace from day to night." Festivals, motorcycle rallies, and those all over the world depend on EarPeace to keep their stars and fans safe, comfortable, and ready for the next event. EarPeace's promise is simple – you will hear and feel better when you wear EarPeace. For more information, visit: https://www.earpeace.com.
