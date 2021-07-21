WASHINGTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today EarPeace announced the UK launch of EarPeace PRO, a new line of Ultra High-Fidelity ear plugs. EarPeace PRO offers a new way for musicians, motorsports enthusiasts, and more to safely enjoy high-volume experiences without sacrificing audio quality or comfort.
"EarPeace PRO represents a meaningful step forward in performance and comfort. It is the result of more than two years of steady R&D with designers, audiologists, partners, and customers," says Jay Clark, Founder & CEO at EarPeace. "EarPeace has provided high quality hearing protection for 10+ years and the new PRO model elevates it to a professional experience for everyone."
Features and benefits of EarPeace PRO include:
- Patented Contour Ear Plugs™ mirror the shape of the ear canal for a natural, more comfortable fit.
- Offset waveshape fits the ear canal differently than standard ear plugs, providing unmatched ear protection with a complete seal and improved filter performance.
- Tuned acoustic mesh technology filters out harmful sounds, delivering true-to-life-audio at a lower, safer volume.
EarPeace MOTO PRO and MUSIC PRO will be available in the UK starting August 1, 2021, at £29.95. For more information on EarPeace PRO, visit http://www.earpeace.co.uk.
About EarPeace: EarPeace revolutionized hearing protection in 2008 with a high-fidelity ear plug that lowers the volume without distorting the sound. Today, that innovation continues with new products, technologies, and accessories designed to protect your peace from day to night. EarPeace is on a mission to save the world's hearing by changing the way people consider their hearing health and providing solutions to protect it. Our promise is simple - you will hear & feel better when you wear EarPeace.
Media Contact
Patricia Osei-Boateng, EarPeace, +1 2027460016, patricia@earpeace.com
Jay Clark, EarPeace, (443) 742-1000, jay@earpeace.com
SOURCE EarPeace