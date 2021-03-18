King Kong Logo

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- King Kong, an independent, biannual print magazine dedicated to showcasing the work of ground-breaking artists, designers, models, musicians and image-makers from every corner of the world, today published its Fetish Edition featuring multi-instrumentalist, composer and vocalist Eartheater photographed by Parsons School of Design Graduate and Ryan McGinley Intern Jackson Verges.

King Kong Issue 11 Available Now

Jackson Verges is an up-and-coming young photographer working out of Brooklyn, NY.  Jackson is an Army Brat born on Fort Carson, Colorado inspired by his surroundings and entering the art world initially as a landscape photographer.  After graduating from Parsons, Jackson's fine art explorations have diversified substantially.  As a commercial photographer, Jackson has worked for some of the biggest names in fashion. 

