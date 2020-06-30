PHOENIX, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The EarthFlight Group, a global air charter and luxury travel company, announced the launch of their new division, VIP Hospitality & Events, that offers services embracing the "new norm" of social distancing. Services include VIP Events, Boutique Affairs, and ultra-extraordinary experiences.
- VIP Hospitality & Events - Create ultra-exclusive events and experiences.
- Boutique Affairs - celebrating a milestone birthday, anniversary, corporate event or just want to celebrate the beauty of life.
"Understandably the world is slowly beginning to rise from a place of pause. We're here to make that transition to event socialization comfortable and convenient," says Deanna Irvin, VP of Client Relations.
With a combined experience pool of 80+ years in World-class travel & VIP hospitality/event services at your disposal, the EarthFlight Group team is superbly suited to procure luxury travel and to present extraordinary hospitality & event services befitting any occasion.
