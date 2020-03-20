DALLAS, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthxFilm announced today that the fourth EarthxFilm festival will be reimagined to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day online with a selection from its 2020 Film, EarthXR and EDU lineups. EarthxFilm will join EarthX's 50th Earth Day Celebration with conferences and speakers, which will be livestreamed April 22-25. Plans are in process for extended year-round programming, including a larger film festival in the fall, the EarthxGlobal Gala and the world premiere of The Way of the Rain – Hope For Earth, directed by Sibylle Szaggars Redford with a special narration – spoken word by Robert Redford.
The decision was shared in light of the rapidly developing news of COVID-19 and our desire to put public safety first. EarthxFilm Co-Founder and President Michael Cain said, "This decision came after careful consideration and consultation with our team, partners, and city officials. We look forward to offering the audiences of Dallas another wonderful EarthxFilm slate of movies, XR experiences, educational opportunities and panels both online in April and in-person throughout the year in Dallas, and across the country and with international partners."
On April 22, the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day, EarthxFilm will also announce the films and filmmakers selected by this year's juries who will receive $20,000 in prize money. EarthxFilm Artistic Director David Holbrooke added, "We are immensely proud of the outstanding programming we assembled for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. We think it's important to recognize the incredible work these filmmakers have achieved and will move ahead with our juried prizes to award the cash winnings that help make a difference for the filmmakers, many of whom are still telling their stories at this challenging time."
EarthxFilm Executive Producer, Paul Levatino says, "We are thrilled that the Good Pitch Local Texas, co-produced with Doc Society, will be rescheduled to coincide with our Fall Festival. The EarthxGlobalGala, which honors environmental heroes with the EarthxGlobal Impact Awards and features entertainers Skip Martin of Kool & The Gang, Bastards Of Soul and Compton Kidz Club, will also be rescheduled for fall."
"Leading to our fall festival, EarthXR will continue our commitment to year-round programming through international partnerships, including a green series with Guanajuato International Film Festival, Overview Collective + Garage Stories' series, and curation for the April online ARTS x SDGSs Festival, which brings together UN and non-profit leaders," says Tiffany Kieran, Director of XR Programming and Partnerships.
"We are also excited about our year-round immersive experiential location, opening in Dallas, Texas in 2020. It will feature the US debut of Wild Immersion endorsed by Jane Goodall - the first virtual wildlife reserve in the US to connect, educate, and protect our environment," said Kieran.
EarthxFilm Education is extending the #Planet911challenge youth film competition in collaboration with CreativeVisions and Instagram. The new deadline is April 8, and winning films will be screened online April 22 and in a theatre at one of the EarthX Half-Earth Day Events in October. Melanie Yonks, Director of Education and Outreach says, "We are working in collaboration with Planet911, Rock Your World, teachers and youth organizations to let them know about our online K-12 STEAM curriculum and to develop additional virtual and interactive opportunities for youth while they are in quarantine."
"Trammell Crow and I started this film festival because we saw how the world was being challenged environmentally. That hasn't changed and we remain committed as ever to this cause," concluded Cain. "We support the storytellers who have the power to change the world."
ABOUT EarthxFilm
EarthxFilm, co-founded by Trammell S. Crow and Michael Cain was launched in 2017 at the annual EarthX event to showcase the films and emerging media that explore environmental science, conservation, and climate change. In its mission to turn awareness into action through art and interactive media, the nonprofit partners and develops experiences with top environmental, film, and entertainment organizations across the globe. EarthxFilm presents year-round programs culminating in a 10-day festival yearly.
ABOUT EarthXR
EarthXR, a subdivision of EarthxFilm, is dedicated to immersive and interactive storytelling designed to engage and inspire environmental awareness and action through emerging technology. At the EarthX events, it has hosted the world's largest lineup of eco-interactive programming, presenting scores of virtual, augmented and mixed reality experiences.
ABOUT EarthX
EarthX convenes the world's largest environmental expo, conference and film festival, and is a member of IUCN, International Union for Conservation of Nature. Founded in 2011 by environmentalist and businessman Trammell S. Crow, the Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promotes environmental awareness and impact through conscious business, nonpartisan collaboration and community-driven sustainable solutions. In 2019, the event drew over 177,000 attendees, 2,000 environmental business leaders, 700 exhibitors, 450 speakers, 63 films and 49 Eco-virtual reality experiences. Visit www.EarthX.org or follow us @earthxorg on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.