DALLAS, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas International Film Festival, powered by Capital One (DIFF) and EarthxFilm, announced they would partner this spring at the 14th Annual DIFF to screen films at the Magnolia Theater, Uptown in West Village, April 16-23. EarthxFilm will then continue at Fair Park from April 24-26 during Earthx2020.
This is a one-of-a-kind movie event that expands DIFF and EarthxFilm to make these stories more accessible to more people. There will be live music, filmmaker and celebrity red carpets and parties every night of the festival. All eyes from the local, regional, national and international film and environmental communities will be on Dallas April 16-26, 2020.
The partnership joins the largest film festival in North Texas, DIFF, with EarthxFilm, the leader in the environmental film festival space in the Southwest, to screen 180+ films from an estimated 40 countries.
EarthxFilm's Co-Founder and President, Michael Cain, said, "For EarthxFilm and the Dallas International Film Festival, two organizations I helped found to collaborate for the joint 2020 festival is incredibly satisfying. People in North Texas who appreciate film and compelling storytelling will be the beneficiaries."
"We are extremely excited to work with EarthxFilm," said Johnathan Brownlee, CEO & President of Dallas Film and executive Director of the Dallas International Film Festival. "This partnership offers local film fans a richer and more diverse roster of cinema from around the globe all under one roof."
All-Access Star Passes are on sale now at DALLASIFF.ORG and tickets and Passes will be available March 20th on EARTHXFILM.ORG and DALLASIFF.ORG.
ABOUT EarthxFilm
EarthxFilm showcases films and emerging media that explore conservation, climate change, and the environment while honoring the heroes working to protect our planet. Our mission is to turn awareness into action through art and media. We achieve our goals by partnering with top environmental, film, and entertainment organizations across the globe. EarthxFilm presents year-round programs culminating in a 10-day festival, April 17 – 26, 2020. www.EarthxFilm.org
ABOUT EarthX (formerly Earth Day Texas)
EarthX, a Texas-based 501c3 nonprofit organization, strives to be the leading global connector to positively impact our world for a sustainable future. EarthX hosts the largest environmental expo, conference and film festival in the world in Dallas. Founded in 2011 by environmentalist and businessman Trammell S. Crow, EarthX promotes environmental awareness by curating an atmosphere for conscious business, nonpartisan collaboration, and community-driven sustainable solutions. Attendees can also enjoy outdoor experiences, live music, environmentally themed films and art exhibits, food pavilions, family activities, and more. In 2018, the event drew 137,000 attendees, 800 exhibitors, and more than 250 speakers. For more information, visit www.EarthX.org.
About Dallas Film
Dallas Film (www.dallasfilm.org), established as Dallas Film Society in 2006, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that exists to celebrate the past, present, and future of film in our community. The organization provides leadership in screen education and the recognition and celebration of excellence in the art of film, television, and digital media. Through a variety of screenings, educational programs, and festivals, Dallas Film raises awareness of the world's most approachable and inclusive art form. The annual Dallas International Film Festival is a presentation of the Dallas Film. Movie Maker Magazine has named it as one of the "25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World."