SEATTLE, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apex Learning, a recognized leader in digital curriculum and online learning, announced a collaboration with the Eastern Shore of Maryland Educational Consortium (ESMEC), to assist in expanding high quality learning options from home to support students enrolled within the nine districts represented by ESMEC, including: Caroline Country, Cecil County, Dorchester County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Somerset County, Talbot County, Wicomico County and Worcester County public schools.
"We recognized that a partnership with Apex Learning will provide our Shore families with the option to be enrolled in a public school and engaged in a blended virtual program aligned with Maryland State Standards," said Jon M. Andes, Executive Director of ESMEC. "Students will have access to direct on-line instruction, individualized assistance, and other resources to support student success. As students are enrolled in their local public school, students will be eligible to participate in extracurricular activities such as sports. We see this as a win-win and a viable option for our Shore families and students."
The public-school program delivers an equitable, quality public school curriculum without requirements to attend in-person—an option attractive to students who excel through distance learning, those with medical fragility, or those with special needs. Students will have the opportunity to learn in a variety of diverse settings including independently online as well as face-to-face with individualized 1:1 supports and by accessing live tutors who will be available on-demand – while studying as enrolled participants in their local school services.
"We are honored to participate in this innovative blended online program serving a multi-district alliance, helping small, local, public school communities to provide the types of equitable educational options formerly available to only the largest Maryland districts." said Chris Porter, CEO, Apex Learning.
Initial enrollment for Fall 2021 is open to students in grades 6-12 who will receive:
- Real Time Learning: Students in the BVP will have daily synchronous lessons with certified Maryland teachers.
- High Quality Curriculum: Courses taught through the BVP are aligned with Maryland State Standards to provide the same quality education that in-person students receive.
- Industry-Leading Distance Learning Platform: Students will complete courses designed by Apex Learning, without the need to physically attend a school building.
About Apex Learning
An industry leader in digital curriculum with deep expertise in online learning, Apex Learning collaborates with school districts across the country to implement solutions proven to accelerate learning and create opportunities for student success in school and beyond. The company is driven by the understanding that supporting the needs of all students – from struggling to advanced – strengthens schools and creates stronger communities, brighter futures, and a more equitable world. Apex Learning is accredited by Cognia and its courses are approved for National Collegiate Athletic Association eligibility. Apex Learning, where opportunity thrives. For more information, visit http://www.apexlearning.com
Media Contact
Duane Call, Apex Learning, (206) 855-3767, duane.call@apexlearning.com
SOURCE Apex Learning