LIBERTYVILLE, Ill., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EBS Ink-Jet Systems USA, Inc. (EBS), a leading manufacturer of innovative contact-free industrial ink-jet printers and printing systems, announces the launch of their newly designed website - https://www.ebs-inkjet-usa.com
With its straightforward navigation and user-friendly features, the new website makes accessing industrial hand-held and continuous in-line ink-jet printer information easy. Visitors can request pricing, get product brochures, get print samples to test and inspect character size, dry time, color, and ink cartridge life expectancy before purchasing an ink-jet printer.
This new website provides visitors with easy ways to learn about EBS's ink-jet printers. The site gives easy access to product data, application videos, answers to frequently asked questions, service and training information, reasons to buy EBS printers, and about EBS. The site contains integrated social media buttons to foster communication with customers and provide in-use videos.
EBS offers industrial customers efficient, accurate, and clean ways to mark, label, and code products. EBS's innovative contact-free industrial ink-jet printers include wireless, portable, hand-held printers and continuous in-line (large character and small character) printers that print on virtually any package or product and replace outdated and manual marking methods.
EBS Ink-Jet USA was established in 2008. Serving North and Central America's ink-jet coding needs, EBS is centrally located in suburban Chicago in Libertyville, Illinois. Their large warehouse is stocked with ink-jet printers, accessories, spare parts, and consumables, as well as a full-service repair center, technical support, and customer training. EBS is a member of the Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute (PMMI) and is ISO 9000 certified.
For more information, please contact: EBS Ink-Jet Systems USA, Inc. 1840 Industrial Drive, Suite 200 Libertyville, IL 60048 Office: (847) 996-0739 Email: sales@ebs-inkjet.com
Website: http://www.ebs-inkjet-usa.com
Media Contact
Cathy Westhouse, The Narup Group, +1 847-212-1373, cwesthouse@narup.com
Chris Brown, EBS Ink-Jet Systems USA, 847-996-0739, c.brown@ebs-inkjet.com
SOURCE EBS Ink-Jet Systems USA