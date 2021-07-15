IPSWICH, Mass., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An extensive, searchable digital archive of three essential art magazines, The Magazine ANTIQUES, ARTnews and Art in America is now available through EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO). Art Magazine Collection Archive is a valuable resource that offers a broad view of contemporary art, visual art and fine arts. The archive enables libraries to expand its special collections and support art research.
Art Magazine Collection Archive is a fully searchable full-text archive that assists researchers and those interested in topics such as ancient art, architecture, art preservation, contemporary art, contemporary American art, decorative arts, fine arts, interior design, international art and visual arts. Coverage of the digital archive includes 1,200 issues of The Magazine ANTIQUES (1922-2016), 2,100 issues of ARTnews (1902-2006) and 650 issues of Art in America (1913-2015).
In the digital archive, each issue is presented in its entirety as originally published. All articles and cover pages are fully indexed, and advertisements are individually identified, so researchers can quickly and easily find the information they need using EBSCOhost® and EBSCO Discovery Service™. Like all of EBSCO's magazine archives, Art Magazine Collection Archive is available as a one-time purchase.
EBSCO continues to grow its digital magazine archive collection with the addition of Art Magazine Collection Archive. Other magazine archives available include Architectural Digest, The Atlantic, Bloomberg Businessweek, Ebony, Esquire, Forbes, Fortune, Life, Maclean's, People, Sports Illustrated, TIME, U.S. News & World Report and Vanity Fair.
