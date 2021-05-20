NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In just nine months, Ecency.com, a blockchain-based social media platform available in more than 20 different languages that is operated and built by people for people, has become a leader in the space with more than 260,000 monthly visitors.
A total of 70 percent of its users with different backgrounds and cultures access and interact with their peers and community on the Ecency platform from their mobile devices. Android and iOS mobile applications had more than 12k downloads in the last nine months, and this number is steadily growing. A significant result in the cryptocurrency space.
Ecency is also being ranked inside the top 5 most used social Dapps (decentralized applications) in the world by numerous Dapp ranking sites like "Dapp Radar" and "State of the Dapps".
"May 5th, 2021, marks the first nine months of our launch, and I am proud to be part of a vibrant and ever-evolving community. Our success is due to our strong community. We have strived to create a future for uncensored, independent, open-source, and decentralized networks. Undertaking this journey with people who are as much part of it as I am, is what excites me every day," says Feruz Muradov, Founder and CEO of Ecency.
The Hive blockchain that powers Ecency is, at its core, a fast and free technology without boundaries where everyone is a stakeholder of the entire network. Hive, a Bitcoin-like blockchain, offers innovative and notable features. For example, this blockchain has a three-second confirmation timeframe, making it incredibly fast compared to other blockchains. Its inherent flexibility powers a dozen decentralized apps and is completely free with zero transaction fees.
Visit Ecency on the web at https://ecency.com or download the app today on Google Play or the Apple App store.
About Hive
Hive is a decentralized information sharing network with an accompanying blockchain-based financial ledger built on the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) protocol. Hive supports many different types of information sharing applications. A myriad of dapps, APIs and front-ends contribute to the accessibility of data on the Hive blockchain.
Hive is developed to store vast amounts of content and to make it easily available for time-based monetization. Examples of use cases include social media with monetized rewards for content producers, interactive games, identity management, polling systems, and micro-loans. The performance of the blockchain is designed to scale with widespread adoption of the currency and platforms in mind. By combining the lightning fast processing times and fee-less transactions, Hive is positioned to become one of the leading blockchain technologies used by people around the world. Learn more about Hive and sign up today at https://hive.io/.
Media Contact
Reese Anon, Ecency, +1 (619) 452-3721, rk@hive.io
SOURCE Ecency