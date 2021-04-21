CHICAGO and TORONTO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The green industry's leading online community and mobile app launches Version 2.0 to help Pro Members build their businesses even faster, including:
- Pro Rewards - A loyalty program offering thousands of dollars in savings on products and services industry pros use in everyday business and life.
- Pro Networking - Live peer-to-peer networking and educational events.
- Pro Resources - Free customizable and operational marketing collateral.
After serving the green industry pro community for 6 years through its website and mobile app, ECHO Means Business (echomeansbusiness.com), the green industry's premier brand-neutral member community, is once again changing the game by offering a slew of new features and services to help pros build their businesses faster and network with other professionals more easily.
ECHO Means Business is rolling out a series of new features, starting with a new top-tier paid membership level that offers members access to exclusive savings on products and services pros use every day for business and personal use. Savings can be found on replacement parts, safety equipment, travel and entertainment, among many others. New products and services available at an exclusively discounted rated will be added each month.
Other new benefits include a Pro Networking series, which will broadcast live interviews and panel discussions a few times per month, and be available for replay to Pro Members. Members of the green industry can listen to - and directly engage with - leading experts, product manufacturers, and other pros. Topics vary from operating a lawn care business, to marketing and advertising best practices, to hiring and managing employees.
On May 4th, 2021, the community will be launching the next big benefit for members: Pro Resources, which will include customizable and downloadable marketing materials and operational templates that will help pros grow their businesses without having to hire expensive marketing professionals or agencies.
"This latest upgrade to the ECHO Means Business community represents ECHO's ongoing commitment to supporting the growth and well-being of green industry professionals across North America, regardless of where their brand loyalty lies," states Ken Osberg, Director of Marketing, ECHO Incorporated.
"Through this online community, live events, and the annual ECHO Means Business Social
Media Lounge at the GIE+EXPO trade show, we're proud to continue to sponsor and facilitate this growing community."
Popular features that the community has come to rely on will continue, such as mentorship from a volunteer group of leading industry professionals (ECHO User Advisory Group), engaging peer-to-peer conversations in the pro forum, and weekly challenges and networking in the ECHO Means Business mobile app.
Access to the new Pro Member tier, providing access to the Pro Rewards, Pro Networking playback, and Pro Resources will be priced at $249.00/year; however, during the first 6 months green industry pros can take advantage of a $100 introductory discount.
"The return on investment for Pro Members is clear! By buying just one or two of the items our pros already buy every day through vendors on our community portal, their membership fee will be immediately covered," states Sam Fiorella, Chief Strategist at Sensei Marketing Inc., the firm that manages the ECHO Means Business community. "At that point, all the other benefits (additional discounts earned, marketing collateral accessed, advanced education and mentorship) are essentially added profit for members!"
"There have been so many challenges for business owners in the green industry, starting with the lack of resources many small business owners have access to, the challenges faced with hiring and retaining qualified and skilled trades, and dealing with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic," shares Mike Bedell, owner and operator of Bedell Property Management, LLC.
"Besides the mentorship and support that pros have been finding on the ECHO Means Business community, they can directly engage with a growing list of industry experts and save time and money on the products and services they use most. ECHO Means Business is as powerful a tool in the running of my business as my best lawn mower."
See ECHOMeansBusiness.com for more details on the ECHO User Advisory Group, the community, and all its benefits.
