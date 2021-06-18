NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As governments introduced COVID-related measures in March 2020, Google searches for the term "delivery" doubled overnight in the US and the EU. The following months saw a steep rise of online shopping followed by mass business migrations to the digital channels.
A leading eCommerce platform Shopify, for instance, reported a 94% general merchandise value (GMV) growth in Q4 2020 alone.
While online shopping is poised for continued growth in 2021 and beyond, experts have struggled to predict consumer behaviors as easily.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, leveraged its 9,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on consumer behavior predictions for post-COVID future of eCommerce.
DesignRush's network of top-rated eCommerce experts highlighted X consumer trends online businesses should follow:
1. A TEMPORARY DIP IN ONLINE SHOPPING ON THE HORIZON
With the easing of social distancing and other measures, eCommerce marketing experts at Evestar predict that consumers are likely to temporarily shift their attentions away from online and onto the brick-and-mortar retail.
- "We expect e-shopping behaviors to stay relatively strong even though the nostalgia of in-store shopping may see some momentum after shoppers being locked out of their favorite malls and physical stores for over a year," said the company's Partner and Chief Digital Officer Jonathan Gosper.
Gosper also warned smaller businesses that the industry is "entering one of the most challenging eCommerce seasons this second half of 2021," as big brands shift investments online, the space becomes more crowded and marketing platforms tighten their policies due to privacy concerns.
2. MORE ONLINE SHOPPERS TURN TO MOBILE & VOICE SEARCH
Director of Fullestop Rahul Mehta highlighted the key technologies consumers are shifting to as well as come to expect from their shopping experience.
- "Our recent study indicates a dramatic shift to mobile commerce," said Mehta, adding that with the use of mobile, consumers are increasing their use of voice search and voice assistants in their online shopping process.
In terms of expectations, Mehta highlighted that consumers have come to expect at least some degree of personalization in their buyer journey, recommending that businesses invest in "personalized shopping carts to deliver a superior experience to the shoppers online."
3. ONLINE SHOPPERS INCREASINGLY RELY ON SOCIAL PROOF TO BUILD TRUST
eCommerce designers and developers at Calvin Seng found that more consumers rely on reviews, testimonials and other kinds of social proof in as they make their purchasing decisions.
- "Social proof coupled with AI for enhanced customer experience is important to close the gap from booming marketplaces," advised Calvin Seng himself, the founder of the eponymous agency.
To help businesses gain a deeper understanding of the changing eCommerce landscape as well as build a high-performance online store, DesignRush released the June list of the top eCommerce experts:
Brands can explore the top eCommerce agencies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
