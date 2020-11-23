- Built from the ground up as a virtual and on-premise primary care, behavioral care and benefits navigation provider, Eden Health's care delivery model proves to be uniquely suited for employers and workforces moving through the coronavirus pandemic. - Isolating over 1,000 potential superspreader events to date, Eden Health adds Employer Dashboard to its Covid-19 solutions, giving HR leaders and execs a HIPAA-compliant, consent-driven view into daily Covid-19 monitoring and screening results across employee populations.