CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Eden Park Illumination is No. 1913 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia, Oracle, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We are proud of our team's hard work and innovation this past year, quickly responding to the pandemic and creatively using our product for health solutions. With our patented 222nm lamp that kills viruses in the air, we are intent on bringing communities back together," says John Yerger, CEO of Eden Park Illumination.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., now available on newsstands.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Eden Park Illumination is a global leader in designing and manufacturing Far UV-C 222nm lamps, used in innovative applications to create safer indoor spaces. Our patented thin UV lamps can work to safely kill viruses in the air, mitigating threats from Covid-19 and beyond.
Our dynamic lighting technology company is a leader in the areas of research, development and commercialization of microcavity, microplasma UV Lights. Anchored in over fifty years of technology heritage through our affiliation with the Laboratory of Optical Physics and Engineering at the University of Illinois, our team includes business and technology experts from diverse backgrounds and nationalities who collaborate to meet the innovative challenges of our world today. Learn more: https://edenpark.com
