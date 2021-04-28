BOSTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EditShare®, a technology leader that specializes in collaboration, security, and intelligent storage solutions announced support for the AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to transform content production, editing and archive workflows.
AWS for Media & Entertainment is an initiative featuring new and existing services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for content creators, rights holders, producers, broadcasters, and distributors. AWS adds the newly announced Amazon Nimble Studio, a service that enables customers to set up creative studios in hours instead of weeks, to a portfolio of more purpose-built media and entertainment industry services than any other cloud, including AWS Elemental MediaPackage, AWS Elemental MediaConnect, AWS Elemental MediaLive, AWS Elemental MediaConvert, and Amazon Interactive Video Service (IVS). AWS for Media & Entertainment also simplifies the process of building, deploying, and reinventing mission-critical industry workloads by aligning AWS and AWS Partner capabilities against five solution areas: Content Production; Media Supply Chain & Archive; Broadcast; Direct-to-Consumer & Streaming; and Data Science & Analytics.
Today's content producers and owners want friction-free collaboration from anywhere in the world using the creative tools they know and love. Running on AWS, EditShare's EFSv media optimized platform is designed to allow teams the opportunity to migrate their production environments to AWS using all their familiar production tools, such as Adobe® Premiere® Pro and DaVinci Resolve. Underpinned by EditShare's FLOW media management technology, EFSv facilitates collaborative end-to-end editorial and archive workflows in the cloud. Robust APIs enable users to create advanced automated storage workflows or integrate additional systems to create entirely new workflows.
EditShare EFSv on AWS provides customers with choice. Whether that's deploying full high-resolution video production workflows, or cost-effective proxy-based editing, EditShare allows customers to choose the environment that suits them and their budget.
"Content producers across a range of industries are increasingly engaged with us about remote workflows and production flexibility. These conversations are driven by the demands for agile work environments that allow editors to work from anywhere. The pandemic has only accelerated these discussions," states Tom Rosenstein, VP of Business Development, EditShare. "Working with AWS extends the benefits of our EFS media optimized file system from its on-premises origins to now run in the cloud, bringing the same high performance with added operational efficiency. Customers only pay for what they need without having to pre-plan purchases or have systems sit idle."
To learn more about EditShare and EFSv, visit editshare.com/products/efsv
About EditShare
EditShare is a technology leader in networked shared storage and smart workflow solutions for the production, post-production, new media, sports, and education markets. Whether you need on-prem, cloud, or hybrid solutions, our products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include media optimized high-performance shared storage, archiving and backup software, a suite of media management tools and a robust set of open APIs that enable integration throughout the workflow. Customer and partner success are at the heart of EditShare's core values ensuring a world-class experience that is second to none.
©2021 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare.
Media Contact
Cat Soroush, Zazil Media Group, +1 6318809534, catherine@zazilmediagroup.com
SOURCE EditShare