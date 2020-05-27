SINGAPORE, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Music has always been a part of SANTELESAMISOK's life. The Singaporean based EDM artist has been crafting his sound for almost 6 years now currently at the age of 23. He got into music after hanging out with his friends who had a recording studio. At the age of 17, He started recording himself with a launchpad and a laptop he received for birthday gifts. He released his first tracks to Spotify, Apple Music, and among other platforms.
Many years later, SANTELESAMISOK also known as Ariffin Tahir has made a name for himself as a EDM artist. He has had the opportunity to inspire thousands of people around the world with his sound. Currently as an independent artist, Ariffin has amassed hundreds of thousands of streams across all platforms. His first track "Shut the f**k Up!" already has over 100 thousand streams in less than 2 weeks of being released.
Ariffin's music is interesting because it is a blend between Techno and Deep House. The artist focuses on crafting catchy hooks and melodic beats. This aspect mixed with his instrumental choices makes for a very unique sound. Ariffin's main motivation for his music is to relate to others who are going through similar hardships as him.
More recently, Ariffin has taken on a business role in the industry to compliment his efforts as an artist. He founded his own management company called Simp Boy Entertainment Company with the goal of coming beside artists and helping them succeed.
You can more info about SANTELESAMISOK here: Instagram
Listen to SANTELESAMISOK's Music here: Spotify
Press Contact:
Ray Tan
+6567742774
info@simpboyent.com
Website: https://www.simpboyent.com