NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edmund Burwell, a lawyer and avid writer, has completed his new book "Lovers in a Small Café: Part II of The Ice Meadows": an encouraging and uplifting story of balancing life at home and facing the abandonment of the church.
Burwell writes, "After waiting for six months, Joe called the counselor's office to inquire about making payment. A polite young receptionist answered. She explained that she had just started working there and, if he would bear with her, she would try to find the file. A few minutes later, she returned and informed him that there was no record of Kate returning after the initial interview, which was 'free,' as far as she knew, so although she was not 100 percent sure, she figured he did not owe anything. As a lawyer, Joe realized that the girl had innocently given him confidential information. He wanted to question the counselor herself but was reluctant to do so for fear of getting the girl, who had tried to be helpful, into trouble with her new boss. Besides, he knew the counselor would not tell him anything without Kate's permission."
Published by Page Publishing, Edmund Burwell's page-turning tale contends against an impossible wall of denial and the love for family.
Reverand Joseph Stevenson tryies to maintain a stable home and shepherd a growing congregation in a very troubled world. Gaining strength that leads the way, love and humor carries the confidence that there is hope and a compassionate God who never gives more than can be handled.
