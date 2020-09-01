INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association has produced a radio public service announcement (PSA) to bring awareness to the as yet undisclosed consequences of the 'Defund the Police' movement.
Reviews of proposed and actual cuts to law enforcement budgets across the United States show they do not explain the reduction in police services those cuts will produce or the results of those reductions.
Analysis of proposed and actual cuts to law enforcement budgets across the United States show, however, the following impacts. Impacts which are not supported by the public:
- Reduction in the number of police officers on duty will increase the length of response time in an emergency.
- Reduction in the number of residential police patrols will increase the number of home burglaries.
- Reduction in the number of business police patrols will increase the number of armed robberies of businesses.
- Reduction in the number of homicide investigations will increase the number of murderers on the street.
- Reduction in the number of narcotics investigations will increase the amount of meth and fentanyl on the street.
- Reduction in the number of sexual violence investigations will increase the number of sexually violent predators on the street.
- Reduction in the number of traffic enforcement patrols will increase the number of drunk and other dangerous drivers on the street.
- Reduction in the number of police officers on duty will increase the length of response time for an officer to receive assistance in an emergency.
The National Police Association's PSA asks the public to contact their state and local officials to let them know.
The PSA can be heard here https://nationalpolice.org/national-police-assn-defund-the-police-psa-30-sec-w_-music/
The National Police Association is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission of educating supporters of law enforcement in how to help police departments accomplish their goals.
Media Contact:
Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith (Ret.)
246528@email4pr.com
630-399-1645