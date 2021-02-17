MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viewpoint, the informative show distributed to stations across the US and hosted by American actor Dennis Quaid, is collaborating with content providers to educate viewers about American heart health. The segment will highlight innovations and breakthroughs in the field alongside the leading industry experts.
Heart disease kills one person every 40 seconds, making it the leading cause of death in the United States. One out of every five people will develop heart failure. Nearly half a million women are killed yearly by cardiovascular disease. The purpose of American Heart Month is to spread awareness of cardiovascular disease and encourage Americans to adopt healthy lifestyles to prevent future impairments of the heart. High blood pressure or cholesterol, smoking, or diabetes can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and heart attacks. Some ways to maintain a healthy heart are exercising regularly, controlling blood pressure, not smoking, and limiting alcohol consumption.
Viewpoint is proud to work with underwriters to highlight the industries and individuals working to help those affected by heart disease. During February, the American Heart Association works with other organizations to remind individuals about the importance of heart health. Continuing further cardiovascular research will help ensure Americans live longer, healthier lives. Dennis Quaid will host an episode featuring these participating industry experts.
With the goal to educate in mind, Viewpoint is made for a wide viewing audience. The award-winning program is created by a team of creative developers and experienced television personnel.
