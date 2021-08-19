NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The educational toys market is expected to grow by USD 28.40 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.
The increasing demand for smart toys, rising emphasis on STEM toys, surging number of investments, and growing personal disposable income are some of the major factors propelling market growth. In addition, the rising popularity of green toys, the surging emergence of 3D printing in toy manufacturing, and the growing use of licensed merchandise for marketing and branding are some of the prominent trends anticipated to contribute to the market's growth in the next few years. However, factors such as the threat from counterfeit products will hamper the market growth.
Educational Toys Market: Product Landscape
The education toys market is segmented by academic toys, cognitive toys, motor skills toys, and other toys. Academic toys was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2025, growing faster than the overall market.
Educational Toys Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 36% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC due to the economic development in the region with China and Japan emerging as the key contributors to the market's growth.
Companies Covered:
- Engino.net Ltd.
- Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.
- Learning Resources Ltd.
- LEGO System AS
- Mattel Inc.
- Melissa & Doug LLC
- MindWare Inc.
- Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd.
- Ravensburger Group
- VTech Holdings Ltd.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Academic toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cognitive toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Motor skills toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Age
- Market segments
- Comparison by Age
- 0-4 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 4-8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Above 8 years - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Age
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Engino.net Ltd.
- Johnco Productions Pty Ltd.
- Learning Resources Ltd.
- LEGO System AS
- Mattel Inc.
- Melissa & Doug LLC
- MindWare Inc.
- Pegasus Toykraft Pvt. Ltd.
- Ravensburger Group
- VTech Holdings Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
