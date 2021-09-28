RENO, Nev., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EduMed.org, a leader in student-focused college and career information online, has released its 2021 rankings of the top postsecondary schools for online learning in healthcare education. The rankings showcase this year's colleges and universities with the best combinations of online program availability, student services and affordable tuition and fees. EduMed's rankings include more than 65 unique subject areas, including nursing, medical assisting, healthcare administration and public health.
"EduMed's goal with rankings is to identify the schools and programs that put student needs first," said Wes Ricketts, founder of EduMed.org. "That means finding colleges and universities that make higher education affordable, offer flexible learning modes and help students land in-demand careers after graduation."
The EduMed rankings come as students transition more of their courses to online learning. From fall 2019 to fall 2020, enrollment in online courses increased 93 percent, according to the Education Department's National Center for Education Statistics. An estimated two-thirds of college students took an online class in 2020.
"COVID-19 forced many schools to rapidly expand their online program catalogs to meet increased student demand," said Ricketts. "The colleges that offer accredited online courses in the widest variety of disciplines stand to benefit the most from the continued transition to remote learning."
EduMed.org researched and analyzed more than 7,700 regionally accredited schools using data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education System and from the schools themselves. The website's data science team then created and applied a proprietary algorithm to rank all qualifying schools in each healthcare-related subject area. The data points include:
- Number of online programs available in the subject
- Number of online students
- In-state tuition and fees
- Percentage of students with institutional aid
- Access to career placement services
- Access to academic counseling services
To qualify for an EduMed ranking, a school must hold active regional accreditation from an organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, and have at least one partially online or fully online program in the ranking subject. Just 8 percent of U.S. postsecondary institutions earned a ranking position.
Schools with the most appearances in EduMed rankings:
1. Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis - 15
2. University of Arizona - 12
3. Weber State - 11
4. University of Toledo - 11
5. University of Southern Indiana - 10
6. University of Iowa - 10
7. Capella University - 10
8. Florida International University - 10
9. University of Nevada-Reno - 9
10. University of Southern Mississippi - 9
11. Liberty University - 9
You can review the full list of EduMed rankings via the following page:
https://www.edumed.org/online-schools/
About EduMed
EduMed.org set out in 2018 to support higher education in healthcare. Our free resource materials and expert-driven guidebooks help students find scholarships, financial aid and top degree programs in nursing, healthcare administration and dozens of other allied health disciplines. Since the site's official launch in 2019, EduMed.org has been featured by more than 100 premier colleges and universities across the U.S.
