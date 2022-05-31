Esports.GG Will Continue to Independently Serve its 500k+ Unique Readers who Load 1.5M Monthly Page Views While They Establish a Community Hub for eFuse's Growing Calendar of Branded Events and Community Tournaments
COLUMBUS, Ohio , May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Esports infrastructure startup eFuse today announced the acquisition of international esports media outlet, Esports.GG and all of its assets. While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, the acquisition is eFuse's third and largest to date, trailing the purchase of the Collegiate Carball Association (link) and College CoD (link) in Q4 of 2021. After enjoying unrivaled demand across its events, community tournaments and talent-led broadcasts last year, eFuse recognized the need for a dedicated content team that could properly support its growing community of gamers and brand partners.
"In 2021, eFuse recorded so much growth across our branded eRena tournaments and league business that we acquired Esports.GG to help create a central destination for our jam-packed calendar," said Matthew "MJB" Benson, CEO of eFuse. "Esports.GG is going to help accelerate revenue opportunities by introducing original content formats and around-the-clock coverage of our biggest events. We're set for a record-breaking year, and thrilled to welcome their help in reimagining how we work with the market's top brands."
While maintaining editorial independence on how, if and when the site covers market news, including that of its new parent company, Esports.GG will create a new content section that will serve the latest details and tune-in information for all of eFuse's events. That content will be clearly labeled and all eFuse-supported editorial will carry the proper disclaimers to ensure readers recognize the relationship between both brands. Additionally, eFuse will relaunch Esports.GG's social channels under the market's definitive @Esports handle. New resources, leadership and oversight will ensure its creator-first policies maintain content integrity across all published posts. Esports.GG's TikTok channel however will remain dormant.
Comprised of mostly freelancers, the acquisition will welcome Esports.GG's entire editorial team of 35, including Esports.GG's Editor-in-Chief, Lawrence "Malystryx" Phillips.
"To be acquired just a year after starting this project is a testament to the dedicated team we rallied together, and the qualified, insightful and entertaining content they produce for our dedicated daily readers," said Lawrence "Malystryx" Phillips, Esports.GG's Editor-in-Chief. "This is still the dawn of Esports.GG but becoming part of the eFuse family will supercharge our growth; allowing us to expand our team, cover more titles, improve our platform and ultimately build on our early success as a news & analysis outlet. Considering all the constraints the gaming media market is under, the additional resources we now manage mean we're definitely here to stay. It's an incredibly exciting time to be part of Esports.GG, and the future is looking bright."
In the coming months, eFuse will be integrating their high school, collegiate, influencer and professional events onto the Esports.GG platform. eFuse will also be providing the Esports.GG team the opportunities and resources to cover international offline events and accelerate their esports careers. There will also be new job openings in the editorial, social and video department to reinforce an already qualified team and further scale Esports.GG.
"eFuse's mission is to create a world where anyone can change their life through gaming," said Halina "BlondeVenom" Malik, who will lead the Esports.GG team as Head of Content at eFuse. "Esports.GG is the perfect platform to expand that mission across the globe. I'm elated to welcome such an elite editorial team to the eFuse family as we take Esports.GG to the next level."
For more information on eFuse, reach the media contact above or visit: http://www.efuse.gg. For more information on Esports, visit: http://www.Esports.GG.
About eFuse:
eFuse is gaming's leading infrastructure startup, helping gamers meet, compete and be discovered. For more information, please visit: http://www.eFuse.gg
