COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After welcoming 500,000 new users to its platform in the year post-launch, eFuse secures $6M in funding from a consortium of leading esports and gaming influencers and professional athletes. The 'LinkedIn for gamers' will utilize new capital to fuel product development, user acquisition, and make key hires as the startup progresses toward profitability in 2021.
"eFuse is redefining how gamers network," said eFuse CEO Matthew Benson. "Gamers communicate and showcase differently than traditional professionals and need a purpose-driven platform to help them find the right opportunity. At eFuse, we're committed to helping all gamers get discovered."
Beyond players looking to go pro with esports contracts and celebrity-style 'partner' streaming agreements, eFuse's gamers reflect a broad range of specialties across the gaming industry. eFuse users build a profile, share their passions, broadcast their highlight reel, and engage with over 24,000 scholarships, internships, and job postings in design, game development, business and marketing, among others. In furthering its mission to help gamers get discovered, the funding will help launch new products, expand its original eRena events, and market to continue impressive user growth.
"eFuse is tackling esports' discovery and diversity problem head-on," said Bill Baumel, Managing Director at the Ohio Innovation Fund who served as the round's lead investor. "We see only growth opportunities as eFuse applies its funding to meet the opportunity and define the 'networking for gamers' segment. "
"eFuse is a platform unlike any other for the esports and gaming community. Their unique and dynamic approach to building this community and matching talent with opportunity is original and forward-thinking," said Odell Beckham Jr.
Notable investors include Seth Curry (Philadelphia 76ers, NBA), Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns, NFL), Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys, NFL), and Chase Winovich (New England Patriots, NFL). This raise follows the startup's initial funding of $2.3M also led by the Ohio Innovation Fund in November 2019.
