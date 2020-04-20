LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eharmony, the #1 trusted dating app, released a brand-new feature, Video Date. This one-on-one video communication function helps members continue creating meaningful connections in their search for a relationship while practicing social distancing. The Video Date feature is the latest move by eharmony to make it easier for people to find love from their homes with the benefit of the familiarity and secure environment eharmony provides.
"We have a strong global team and we're incredibly proud that our team was able to respond to emerging customer needs in such a short time all while working from home," says Gareth Mandel, COO of eharmony. "Social distancing doesn't have to mean disconnecting, and we're excited to release Video Date in a time when staying at home is forcing us all to adapt and get more creative. At eharmony, we want everyone to know that love will always bring us together."
eharmony has seen a 27 percent increase in messages in April compared to March as social distancing and stay at home restrictions have been in place. With people spending more time at home on their devices and limited opportunities for in-person interaction, Video Date will allow them to engage socially and build lasting connections.
Given eharmony's commitment to the highest quality of member safety, one key differentiator of the new Video Date feature compared to others is the security measures put in place. The benefit of using eharmony's Video Date feature is that no member will be forced to exchange private information, such as phone numbers, nor will they be faced with the additional safety concerns associated with moving to an external platform.
The video function is available only after two members have initiated a conversation and sent several messages back and forth. This is to ensure that only those members who are comfortable with each other can initiate a video call. Both members must be online to utilize the feature and there are no time restrictions.
Video Date is now available on all app, mobile web and desktop versions of eharmony.
About eharmony
Los Angeles, California-based eharmony helps people find meaningful relationships that enrich their lives. Founded in 2000, eharmony is a pioneer in creating highly compatible relationships based on key dimensions of personality that predict the most compatible, highly successful, long-term relationships. eharmony operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. For more information visit www.eharmony.com or download the app available on both iOS and Android.