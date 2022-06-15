The Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA) and the LABA International Art Festival are proud to announce LABA's first Blue-Chip Artist, Jiannan Huang, eight paintings have been appraised for a total estimated value of over $20,000,000.
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the morning of Thursday, June 9, 2022, Building Bridges Art Exchange (BBAX) Gallery, located in the Bergamot Station Art Center in Santa Monica, welcomed the appraisal press conference of Mr. Jiannan Huang. The press conference was hosted by Princess Karen Cantrell, the rotating chairman of the LABA International Art Festival.
Last year, Mr. Jiannan Huang, a Chinese artist, was recommended by US Art Bank to have three of his paintings appraised: "The Flower of Youth," "Flowers in Mountains," and "Inexhaustible." The three paintings were appraised for a total of over $3 million. The appraiser was Sara Mokhtari, an art expert and fine art curator with an appraisal agency in Beverly Hills. These three paintings were recently appraised again on Jan 2, 2022, at more than $5 million by Professor Richard Wearn, an academic and fine art appraiser, showing that the value had increased in a short period of time.
Appraisers Sara Mokhtari and Professor Richard Wearn were both asked to appraise a group of eight paintings by Mr. Jiannan Huang to confirm their value. They came up with a total estimated value of over $20,000,000.
In addition to the three works above, the five additional works were: "Time Travel," Bright Future," "Glorious History," Reinforced Forest," and "Melody." At the same time, determining an accurate basis for valuing a work of art must also take into account the artist's success in the market of its origin. For the valuation of Mr. Huang's works, the latest auction data was obtained from the survey of the Chinese auction market over the past two years to receive an accurate assessment.
Joey Zhou, the founding chairman of the LABA International Art Festival, provided the appraisal documents prepared by Beverly Hills appraiser Mokhtari to further prove the authenticity, professionalism, and authority of the appraisal of Mr. Huang's artwork.
In January of this year, Professor Richard Wearn pointed out, "The evaluation of Mr. Huang's works must be fully integrated with his global influence and must be based on the same reference to the major Chinese artists who have entered the Western collection sequence. These conditions must be in line with international cultural and economic forces. First of all, the expansion of the Chinese art market is well-documented, and the accelerated growth of the Chinese cultural economy, including the art market, is part of the "Chinese Economic Miracle," the benefits of which have ensured the performance of the Chinese art market since 1999. In November 2021, China surpassed the United States to become the world's largest art market. China's economy has rebounded faster from the downturn of the COVID-19 pandemic, and according to a statistical analysis by Morgan Stanley, China alone (excluding Taiwan) and other Asian regions accounted for 21% of total global art market sales.
Princess Karen Cantrell, the first rotating chairman of the LABA International Art Festival, said: "I am very pleased with Jiannan Huang's superb artistic performance, and I am particularly proud of this new record for his artwork. He was honored as the first blue-chip artist of the LABA International Art Festival, and it was clearly the right decision."
Todd Williamson, Member of the Senior Art Committee of the LABA International Art Festival and Chairman of the West Hollywood Art Committee, said: "I have held art exhibitions in Beijing and know that there are many world-class outstanding artists in China. It is not surprising that Mr. Huang can create miracles in the North American market over the past two years. His artwork is amazing."
Jacqueline Lewis, a journalist at the press conference, contacted Jiannan Huang at his art studio in Beijing, China, to talk to him personally. Mr. Huang said modestly, "Although my works have been further affirmed and recognized by various appraisal agencies, I will keep improving myself, constantly innovating, and making a contribution to the world of art."
Sara Mokhtari is an art expert and appraiser who has been engaged in high-end appraisals for over 35 years. She has an appraisal license with the Appraiser's Association of America. She has appraised artworks for major galleries and has worked closely with auction houses around the world, including Sotheby's, Christie's, Phillip's in the United States, Artcurial, Aguttes, Blanchet, Debureaux in Paris, Bassenge, Fischer, Hauswedell Nolte in Germany, and Koller in Switzerland. Her expertise includes the Modern Masters such as Picasso, Chagall, Dali, Miro, and Matisse; the Old Master prints and drawings such as Rembrandt and Durer; the 18th and 19th-century French prints and paintings, Belle Epoque School, Impressionist School, and Barbizon School such as Lautrec, Cheret, Robbe, Cassatt, Manet, Monet, Degas, Lhermitte, Breton, Delpy, Raffaelli, Jacque, and Diaz.
Richard Wearn has been a Professor of Art at California State University, Los Angeles, since 2005. His art has been exhibited worldwide, and he is an art critic for several mainstream media publications. His books on Western and Chinese contemporary art have been published internationally. He has taught at some of the most important art institutions in China, Taiwan, the United States, and Europe. In addition to his academic and artistic career, he has worked at institutions such as the Los Angeles Contemporary Art Exhibition, Blum and Poe Gallery in Santa Monica, California, and helped establish Patricia Marshall Fine Arts, one of the most influential private art consultancies in the world. Since 2019, Richard Wearn Fine Art has provided appraisal and consulting services to many important collectors in the United States, Italy, and China. He has appraised the works of famous artists such as Andy Warhol, Lucio Fontana, Basquiat, Picasso, Lichtenstein, Banksy, Naim June Paik, etc. He has provided consulting services to numerous world-class art institutions and museums.
Jiannan Huang is one of the world's finest artists, specializing in Chinese ink and oil painting. He is ranked third on the 2020 Hurun China Art List and 19th on the Hurun Global List, with sales of $29 million. Jiannan holds several positions - Director of the Chinese Traditional Culture Promotion Association, French National Artists Committee member, art consultant for the World Low Carbon Cities Alliance, and France Jiny City Gold Medal Honorary Citizen. He was awarded the title of "Earl" by the Indonesian Royal Family. In 2021, he was given an honorary membership into the Royal Society of St. George (RSSG), California Branch, and received the RSSG "Master of Arts" Award in March 2022. At the same time, the LABA International Art Festival designated March 2022 as "Jiannan Huang Month." Mr. Huang is a well-established artist in China and is increasingly becoming one of the most important Asian artists in the North American art world.
About the Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA) and the LABA Los Angeles International Art Festival
The Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA), the Los Angeles International Art Festival, and the Beverly Arts Online Exhibition feature artists from all over the world who have come together to display their work in a virtual gallery exhibition. Visitors can visit the exhibit at any time and enjoy the artwork of some of the world's most talented and unique artists who have been chosen to participate in this event. For more information, visit http://www.thebeverlyarts.com.
