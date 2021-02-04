LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diana Mogollón, SVP and GM of Stage 13, (https://www.stage13.com), the award-winning and EMMY®-nominated original content studio that is part of Warner Bros., announced today that Elaine Chin has joined the studio brand as SVP, Head of Scripted Content. In her new role, Chin will lead the Stage 13 scripted creative team and its multifaceted slate of development projects and original productions in short-form, half-hour and one-hour episodic, and feature formats.
Chin joins the young studio, which launched in late 2017 and has seen its scripted series receive six EMMY® nominations, a WGA award, and multiple prestigious festival laurels and appearances, including Sundance, SXSW, and Tribeca, among others. Stage 13's slate of original, award-winning series and franchises include the award-winning series Two Sentence Horror Stories (The CW Network), four-time EMMY® nominated series Special (Netflix), EMMY® nominated series It's Bruno! (Netflix), and the critically-acclaimed series I Love Bekka & Lucy.
"We're thrilled to have Elaine join the Stage 13 team at such a key inflection point in accelerating and amplifying multidimensional stories and storytellers while blazing the most innovative, successful paths forward," said Mogollón. "Elaine's vast industry expertise in all media platforms is a tremendous asset to Stage 13's strategic growth across our diverse slate of distinctive projects. Together, we're laser-focused on super-serving the highly influential yet under-represented consumers who have an insatiable desire to see and hear their stories. It's amazing to have such a passionate creative and business kindred spirit lead our scripted narrative efforts as we continue championing an array of the most talented fresh voices on the horizon. Elaine's exquisite tastemaker sensibilities and deep bench of artist/filmmaker relationships from around the globe is second to none."
"Throughout my career, I have always sought out opportunities to work with talented creators with unique and compelling voices – and with organizations at the forefront of change and advancement in the entertainment industry," said Chin. "Breaking ground, creating new forms of content, and finding new talent have always been my core missions. So, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to utilize the full range of my skills and experience working with Stage 13, whose creative vision and innovative spirit I've always admired".
Chin was most recently senior vice president, Narrative Film at Participant overseeing their slate of social-impact films and worked on critically-acclaimed Just Mercy (Warner Bros.), the upcoming, Abacus with Justin Lin to direct and produce, and Interior Chinatown from writer Charles Yu now in development as a series at Hulu. She also served as vice president Production-China at Walt Disney Studios, where she executed the launch of the studio's local-language production initiative for the China market and produced a Mandarin-language remake of Touchstone Pictures' While You Were Sleeping. Previously, she was President of Production for Justin Lin's Barnstorm Pictures, best known for the global franchise Fast & Furious, under its first-look deal with Universal Pictures and co-founded YOMYOMF, an Asian pop culture blog and online digital channel with Lin.
Chin also served as a production executive at 20th Century Fox and HBO. While at HBO, she worked on films and miniseries, including Elephant (2003 Palme d'Or and Best Director), Mongol (2008 Oscar nominee), and award-winning titles that include Warm Springs, The Gathering Storm, Live From Baghdad, and Angels in America.
Chin joins the senior executive team at Stage 13 which includes Mogollón, Shari Scorca, VP, Head of Unscripted, and Jenny McNicholas, VP, Head of Production.
About Stage 13
Stage 13 is a multiple award-winning, fearless, original content studio showcasing a new generation of inspired talent and voices in scripted and unscripted storytelling. With six EMMY® nominations, the brand's diverse portfolio of series and features are available on the Stage 13 platform, Facebook, YouTube, and its distribution partners, including Netflix, The CW/CW Seed, HBO, and HBO Max. Creating impactful series for multidimensional audiences, Stage 13 is part of the Warner Bros. TV Group.
