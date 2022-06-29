Meridian Knowledge Solutions announced today it was chosen by eLearning Industry as a top LMS for Microlearning for 2022.
ARLINGTON, Va. , June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This distinguished award recognizes Meridian LMS as a platform leader for customers needing bite-sized content that engages learners while promoting reinforcement and retention. Through mobile experiences and gamification, Meridian leverages microlearning to transform the online learning experience.
As a leading LMS Software provider for almost 25 years, Meridian Knowledge Solutions has stayed true to the needs of its customers, evolving with the latest trends and staying ahead of the curve as the industry evolves to embrace new content delivery methodologies.
"We are thrilled to be recognized by a well-respected industry publication like eLearning Industry," said Meridian Knowledge Solutions CEO Jonna Ward. "We know that our platform is the best solution for delivering microlearning, and this award confirms that."
To read more about eLearning Industry's Top list, click here. Visit our website http://www.meridianks.com to discover how Meridian LMS supports the microlearning strategy.
About Meridian Knowledge Solutions
Powering progress with compliance training, branded and blended learning environments, and eCommerce solutions. Meridian Learning Management System (LMS) addresses complex learning challenges for customers such as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Johnson Controls, Abbott, Mazda, HAI Group, and The Auto Club Group (AAA).
Our award-winning enterprise-level learning management platform contains our proprietary Learning Record Store (LRS), Career Explorer, content authoring tools, and natively integrates content provided by our partner OpenSesame. Meridian LMS is available in the cloud, on-premise, or private cloud. For more information, visit https://www.meridianks.com or follow @MeridianKS on Twitter.
Media Contact
Meridian Knowledge Solutions, Meridian Knowledge Solutions, 703-322-9565, info@meridianks.com
SOURCE Meridian Knowledge Solutions