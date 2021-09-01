NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of $ 123.99 mn is expected in the electric guitar market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the electric guitar market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The growing demand for music-related leisure activities, rising number of music festivals and live events, and surging inclusion of music in the academic curriculum will offer immense growth opportunities. However, increasing adoption of virtual musical instruments and music production software and long replacement cycle are some of the key factors limiting the market's growth during the forecast period.
Electric Guitar Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Electric Guitar Market is segmented as below:
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Electric Guitar Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The electric guitar market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Fender Musical Instruments Corp., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Karl Hofner GmbH & Co. KG, KKR & Co. Inc., Paul Reed Smith Guitars, Rickenbacker International Corp., Samson Technologies Corp., Schecter Guitar Research Inc., The ESP Guitar Co., and Yamaha Corp. are some of the major vendors of the electric guitar market in leisure products industry.
To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the electric guitar market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Electric Guitar Market size
- Electric Guitar Market trends
- Electric Guitar Market industry analysis
Electric Guitar Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electric guitar market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electric guitar market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electric guitar market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric guitar market vendors
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Fender Musical Instruments Corp.
- HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd.
- Karl Hofner GmbH & Co. KG
- KKR & Co. Inc.
- Paul Reed Smith Guitars
- Rickenbacker International Corp.
- Samson Technologies Corp.
- Schecter Guitar Research Inc.
- The ESP Guitar Co.
- Yamaha Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
