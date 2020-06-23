GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida, a 173-room boutique hotel, will open Summer 2020 in Gainesville, Florida. The hotel will feature an upscale restaurant, flexible meeting and event space, a fitness studio outfitted with high-end cardio and resistance equipment, and an unparalleled level of service. Located on the campus of the University of Florida, the hotel offers easy access to services at the award-winning University of Florida Health hospitals.
"We are proud to offer an oasis for visitors to the Gainesville area," says Rich Richardson, General Manager for Pyramid Hotel Group, the company that is managing Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida. "Our hotel team is thrilled to be part of the Gainesville community and we look forward to welcoming guests and neighbors to the hotel."
Rising six stories tall, with its graceful curves and sleek architecture featuring a breathtaking combination of glass, steel and concrete, the hotel overlooks Rush Lake. The 173 elegantly appointed rooms and suites have been thoughtfully styled with custom-made furnishings from Italy, blending comfort and elegance to create a refreshing refuge for every guest. Rooms are equipped with QI wireless phone chargers, two televisions and streaming services, including Hulu, YouTube and Pandora. In-room bath amenities by luxury skincare brand L'Occitane en Provence include items from both the Verbena and Aromachologie collections and invigorating aromatherapy shower tablets. Hotel bedding features luxury linens and hypoallergenic pillows, all designed to ensure a good night's sleep. Desks with natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows allow for productive time while traveling.
For corporate guests, the meeting and event space at Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida features smart technology with two 100-inch flatscreen 4K HD televisions as well as WiFi-enabled AV equipment. The 1,100 square feet of meeting space accommodates up to 180 guests reception style and can be equally divided by an air-wall, creating two separate rooms ideal for smaller corporate events and social functions. Covey Kitchen + Cocktails, located across from the meeting space, offers additional options for events, including a private dining alcove, 1,440 square feet of indoor dining space, and an outdoor terrace, the perfect venue for cocktail receptions.
Innovative dining concepts at Covey Kitchen + Cocktails celebrate Floridian-inspired comfort food with a sophisticated flair. Led by Executive Chef Charlie Keller, a graduate of Johnson & Wales, the menu features seasonal dishes showcasing produce from area farms. Guests will delight in signature cocktails, a menu of craft beers with a focus on Gainesville's award-winning breweries, and an impressive wine selection. Covey Kitchen + Cocktails features a stylish indoor-dining space with floor-to-ceiling windows, a bar, a private dining alcove and an outdoor terrace overlooking Rush Lake. Food and beverage options at the hotel also include a deli-style Gather + Go market, offering fresh sandwiches, salads, drinks and snacks ideal for guests wanting to picnic, bring a fresh meal to a loved one, or simply, for in-room dining.
The hotel's 24-hour fitness studio, designed to accommodate a range of workouts, offers top-of-the-line cardio and strength-training equipment, including Peloton stationary bikes with complimentary online cycling classes, a TRX Training Zone, and TechnoGym Skillmill treadmills. Kettlebell weights, yoga mats and gear are also provided, allowing guests to maintain as well as enhance their exercise routine while traveling.
In addition to offering top-of-the-line amenities, hotel team members from the valet to the front desk hosts are empowered to offer top-level service to hotel guests. Consulaires, similar to a concierge, serve as University of Florida and UF Health gateway specialists and connect guests to community events and resources. In the mornings and evenings, Consulaires present a special indulgence on an elegant gueridon cart in the hotel lobby.
For more information on Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida and to make reservations, visit HotelEleo.com or call 1-352-565-3536.
About Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida
Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida, a 173-room luxury boutique hotel, is located in Gainesville, Florida. The hotel is home to Covey Kitchen + Cocktails, offers flexible meeting and event space, features top-of-the-line equipment in the fitness studio. The hotel is in walking distance to restaurants, galleries, theaters, stadiums on the University of Florida campus and UF Health, the University of Florida's academic health center. For more information visit HotelEleo.com or call 352-565-3536.
About the University of Florida
The University of Florida's mission is to prepare our students to lead and influence the next generation and beyond for economic, cultural and societal benefit. Recognized as among the top 10 public universities by U.S. News & World Report, UF is one of the nation's largest public universities, and is the only member of the Association of American Universities in Florida. Teaching, research and scholarship, and service span all of the UF's academic disciplines and represent its commitment to be a premier university that the state, nation and world look to for leadership. www.ufl.edu.
About UF Health
With main campuses in Gainesville and Jacksonville, UF Health includes six health colleges, nine research centers and institutes, 10 hospitals, including two teaching hospitals and five specialty hospitals, and a host of physician medical practices and outpatient services throughout North Central and Northeast Florida. Our mission is to promote health through outstanding and high-quality patient care, innovative and rigorous education in the health professions and biomedical sciences, and high-impact research across the spectrum of basic, translational and clinical investigation. To learn more, visit www.UFHealth.org.
About Pyramid Hotel Group
Boston-based Pyramid Hotel Group is one of the predominant hotel management companies in the U.S., managing a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts in destinations throughout the United States, Europe and the Caribbean. For additional information please visit PyramidHotelGroup.com.
HOTEL ELEO AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
1514 Southwest 14th Street
Gainesville, Florida 32608
Phone: 352-505-4917
HotelEleo.com
PRESS CONTACT:
Jane Watkins
Watkins PR
242187@email4pr.com
Phone: 305-342-5344