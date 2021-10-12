CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National technology services firm Elevate Digital, announced the company earned its place on the Inc. 5000 2021 list, which recognizes the top 1% of privately-held companies in the nation.
Over the past three years, Elevate Digital experienced 963% growth, a significant milestone when considering the many challenges all businesses faced in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Since its inception in 2015, Elevate Digital has experienced more than 60% annual growth on average. Elevate Digital is continuing its hyper-growth focused strategy, actively expanding their consulting and staffing practices while launching a new emerging talent/training division in 2021.
In addition to being the 512th fastest growing, privately-held company in the United States, Elevate Digital finished as the 14th fastest growing company (in any industry) in North Carolina and the 7th fastest in Charlotte.
At the core of its business, Elevate Digital plays a critical role in helping clients accelerate, deploy and optimize next-generation customer engagement technologies to drive a better overall experience for their customers. Elevate's clients have monetized this experience, delivering returns in excess of 25% above market across their entire client portfolio.
"Our team has shown a continuous commitment to driving results for our clients and helping them monetize their client experiences. From the Fortune 10 to digital agencies and consultancies...our resource-driven strategy of executing world-class consulting and staffing has resonated with our clients. We are immensely grateful for their support," said Adam Morgan, co-founder and CEO, Elevate Digital. "Like so many other companies, the pandemic forced us to stop and validate our approach and our model. I couldn't be prouder of our team for not only never letting one person go, but for thriving and hiring at a record pace for us."
Since 2015, Elevate Digital has helped more than 100 companies (such as ExxonMobil, UnitedHealth, Primo Water, Sabre, Krispy Kreme and CapGemini) deploy next generation customer engagement strategies focused on driving revenue and creating more innovative customer experiences.
Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled. Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Among the 5,000 companies included on this year's list, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543%, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000/2021.
Media Contact
Adam Morgan, Elevate Digital, +1 (704) 277-7908, adam@elevate-digital.com
SOURCE Elevate Digital