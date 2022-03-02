CHICAGO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elevate K-12, the instructional services company that brings high-quality live streaming teaching into K-12 classrooms, is making it possible for school districts across the country to offer classes they've never been able to provide before.
Launched in 2015 as a solution to the lack of high-quality, certified educators that plagues schools across the country, the live stream instruction brand recognizes the need for early exposure to an expanded curriculum beyond core classes that allows students to develop areas of interest.
"'Elective' isn't really the right word anymore," said Elevate K-12 CEO Shaily Baranwal. "The world is moving toward acquiring skills versus credentials. These classes go beyond core classes by giving students exposure to the jobs of the future."
From cyber security to computer science, music to art, French to Spanish and German to American Sign Language, Elevate K-12 is living up to its name by elevating the lives of students in markets without access to quality teachers for every subject and enriching their minds with a robust curriculum that in most cases wouldn't otherwise be available to them.
"Research shows that a child can learn up to six languages if they're exposed to them at an early age," said Baranwal. "That's a small window of time that many schools aren't able to take advantage of."
That's been the case in Marlboro County School District in South Carolina, where it's been a challenge just to get teachers for core subjects. "We struggle in our district," said Barbara McCall, director of human resources for Marlboro County School District. "We have a high turnover rate in terms of teacher staffing, and we're not able to be competitive with our salary. Couple that with the fact that we're in a very rural area and it's extremely hard for us to staff teachers for core subjects, let alone language classes."
But this year, thanks to a new partnership with Elevate K-12, middle and high school students at Marlboro School District are able to learn Spanish and American Sign Language.
"I've been very impressed with the program," McCall said. "The teachers teach in real time so they're able to interact with the kids. It's really changed what we're able to offer our students."
Elevate's network of talented teachers has made a big difference in Marlboro County School District, and plans for Elevate's programming only continue to grow with other life skills classes and STEM in the works. With its robust class offerings, Elevate hopes to bridge the learning gap and create a culture of success for students in underfunded districts.
"Children need exposure to electives at an early age so they can choose what path they want to take," said Baranwal. "The job of the education system is to align a student's skill set to their passion. We know that if people follow their passion, they will be successful. We've already seen a massive improvement in our students' academic outcomes."
About Elevate K-12
Elevate K-12 is a Chicago-based instructional services company that brings high-quality live streaming instruction into K-12 classrooms. Schools and districts partner with Elevate K-12's unique instructional solution to solve their teacher shortage challenges, overuse of long-term substitutes or low-quality teachers. Its tech-enabled service comprises Proprietary Live Instructional Management Technology, Live Instruction Service, Curriculum and Classroom Management to provide the necessary tools for collaborative teaching and learning that emulates the experience of a real, physical classroom. Elevate K-12 currently operates in 15 states and is rapidly expanding to new states across the U.S. in K-12 schools. For more information, visit http://www.elevatek12.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
