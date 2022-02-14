HEALDSBURG, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capable of processing lots from one to 50 tons, Elevation Custom Crush LLC is opening for the 2022 harvest with its fully-equipped 17,000-square-foot facility offering full-crush service. The facility is located at 20 Mill Street in Healdsburg.
Winemaker and co-founder Daniel Fitzgerald's experience spans two continents and the spectrum from artisanal (Williams Selyem; Robert Sinskey; Pellegrini Vineyards) to industrial (Brack Mountain Wine Company). His wines have consistently achieved both critical and economic success.
For the past decade, Fitzgerald has led the production of more than 100,000 cases per year from a facility in Sebastopol, simultaneously serving as consulting winemaker to a host of premium artisanal brands.
"We're particularly excited that our clients will be able to label their wines as 'produced and bottled in Healdsburg', a location rapidly gaining market value," said Fitzgerald.
Elevation was fortunate in being able to acquire the equipment of a large winery, moving it in its entirety to the new facility. Since the system is already "shaken down," Elevation will immediately be able to operate at full capacity from Day 1.
Co-founder Ridgely Evers, who has built and operated DaVero, a successful DTC winery in the Dry Creek Valley, in parallel with his long career in technology, has worked with Dan since 2008 on a variety of projects.
"The combination of Dan's expertise, the availability of a large-scale, fully-integrated set of equipment, and the proximity of the facility to the Dry Creek Valley, Russian River, and Alexander Valley AVAs create an extraordinary opportunity to serve the needs of the local wine community."
He noted that the facility will not be open to the public, or offer tastings.
Elevation is accepting inquiries for full-crush services for Fall 2022 and beyond. Over 60% of capacity has already been reserved.
