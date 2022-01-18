MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Just Fiddlin' Around": an encouraging reflection on what it takes to live a life of faith. "Just Fiddlin' Around" is the creation of published author Ellen Richards, a graduate of Bob Jones University and Old Dominion University. She was married to Dr. Harold E. Richards, Jr. for 63 years, and together, they raised three children who are godly parents to their six children. Richards also served with Campus Crusade for Christ at UCLA and was principal of the Tidewater Christian Schools in Virginia Beach, VA, for sixteen years.
Richards shares, "Many Christians profess to be Christians - some are, some just think they are. The average Christian knows very little of the rudiments of the Christian life, and what God expects of him. Some could care less, and don't want to learn more. Others have never really understood what they should do, or how to go about it. Many may not even know what questions to ask to get the answers they don't know they need,
"In a sense, they are 'just fiddlin' around' with spiritual things.
"By comparing life to a violin's four strings and with God as the Concertmaster and Violin Virtuoso, the reader is challenged to become one of God's violins.
"This book will be helpful to the new believer beginning his Christian growth. It will be helpful to the believer who has never been discipled. And the mature Christian will find a challenge to refine his Christian walk."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ellen Richards's new book offers a downhome tone that is welcoming and inspiring.
Richards shares in hopes of empowering others to establish and nurture a relationship with God or to further an already started life of faith.
