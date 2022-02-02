NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ellevate Network, the leading community for women+ at work, announced today that Real Leaders Magazine has named it on its fourth-annual ranking of top impact companies. Ellevate Network joins a diverse group of companies from around the world — including CVS Health, Johnson & Johnson, Warby Parker, Moderna, and Ben & Jerry's — proving every day that businesses can help to build a better world.
"I'm extremely proud of Ellevate Network's inclusion in the 2022 Real Leaders Impact Awards. As a community for women who are looking to change the culture of business, we believe there is strength in numbers. The more our community grows, the faster we can create a business world that is more inclusive," said Kristy Wallace, CEO of Ellevate Network. "Ellevate's inclusion is a clear testament to the need for communities in which women can find others who they can trust and turn to for advice, support, and connections to a multitude of business opportunities."
Ellevate Network supports their community through weekly Roundtables, which are safe spaces for women+ to talk honestly about what's going on at work and get answers to the questions they can't just Google. They also help women advance their careers through Squads, a twelve-week program in which participants receive feedback, find new ideas, and build confidence with a close-knit group of women at similar points in their careers.
Ellevate Network also works with businesses of all sizes and in all industries to help engage their workforces, attract diverse talent, and deliver on their diversity and inclusion goals. Partnering with Ellevate Network gives the company's employees the opportunity to connect with a community of professionals from various backgrounds and fields. They also retain access to Ellevate's programs, which provide members safe spaces to share career stories, get advice and perspectives, and provide accountability to achieve career goals.
This year's Real Leaders Impact Awards list is the largest yet, with the rise in purpose-driven companies leading the magazine to expand the number of honorees to 200. A complete list of winners can be found here.
About Ellevate Network:
Founded in 1997 as 85 Broads, Ellevate Network is the largest community of women+ at work. A powerful coalition of ambitious and supportive women who believe there is strength in numbers, Ellevate is built on the premise of showing up for each other, helping everyone — no matter their background or aspirations — build a career they love, and mobilizing the collective power of women to change the culture of business. Ellevate also works with companies committed to diversity and inclusion and has a proven track record of changing business culture from the inside out.
About Real Leaders:
Since 2010, Real Leaders has been the premier source for recognizing organizations that are making a positive social or environmental impact. With an audience of 30,000 CEOs in over 140 countries, Real Leaders, through its Impact Awards, has brought recognition to impact companies across six continents, collaborating with marketing and communications managers to devise advertising strategies that achieve revenue goals, increase customer traffic, and ultimately support brand engagement. For more information, visit here.
Media Contact
Megan Oliver, Ellevate Network, 9403122608, megan@ellevatenetwork.com
SOURCE Ellevate Network