LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From child actor to 1970's icon to sitcom dad and more, Elliott Gould has had a full —at times rocky— iconic career. Still working, still planning, still hungry for more, Gould sat down for an interview with Benjamin Oberman, an independent film advocate and film festival industry leader, to swap stories of life, connection, and the industry. Oberman's company, Film Festival Flix, is celebrating a ten-year anniversary this month, and Gould has appeared—as a guest, as a fan, as a star— at multiple festivals over the years.
"The two things that saved my life," Gould reveals, "were the movie camera and philosophy."
From there the stories flow. The sets, the directors and co-stars, memories of his childhood, hopes for his family, and the lessons he's gleaned from it all.
"The camera doesn't give me problems," Gould says as he expands on his declaration of the objective relationships that saved his life. "I give me problems. The camera doesn't lie to me. It doesn't promote me. And it doesn't manipulate me. It simply reports where I am."
The conversation is without pressure or agenda, giving space to Gould's authentic, somewhat sporadic stream-of-consciousness storytelling style. Oberman's questions are but a loose guide. The result is insight into the mind of the owner of that warm, familiar, rumbling voice older Americans remember from M*A*S*H*, and younger generations will always hear as Ross and Monica Gellar's dad.
"Anybody I play is a little bit of me. It's a little bit of us. . . we're all human beings, we're all here," Gould says.
The full interview can be found on Medium.com
