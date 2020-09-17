Elton John today announces the forthcoming release of Elton: Jewel Box. Released on November 13th via UMe / EMI, Elton: Jewel Box is an unrivaled collection containing 148 songs spanning 1965 to 2019 on 8CD, 4LP, 3LP, 2LP, digital download, and streaming formats. The ultimate exploration into Elton's extensive back catalog, Elton: Jewel Box covers deep cuts, rarities from the earliest stages of his and Bernie Taupin's musical journey, B-sides spanning 30 years, and more. (PRNewsfoto/UMe)