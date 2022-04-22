Launching in minutes from the public cloud, the system empowers technical and non-technical staff to collaborate seamlessly
LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EMAM, Inc is excited to highlight its eMAM Cloud product line starting tomorrow at the National Association of Broadcasters convention in its booth W4109.
Since 2006, the eMAM platform has been used by leading organizations worldwide to collaboratively create, share, and distribute media. Organizations can use eMAM to manage their media in on-premise (local), cloud, and hybrid environments.
Working with dozens of system integrators and over 90 technology partners, users can have automated integrated workflows to work faster and smarter.
eMAM Cloud allows organizations to start immediately with a full-cloud system for creating or sharing media, available as either a turnkey, all-inclusive monthly SaaS service or as a software-only PaaS option, run by customers in their public cloud environments. eMAM Cloud is available from the AWS and Alibaba Cloud Marketplaces and from emamcloud.com. "We are excited to offer automated cloud procurement and deployment with SaaS and PaaS options. Organizations can start with no setup, run the system for as long as needed, and link it with other systems. The power of the cloud has never been easier," commented David Miller, President of EMAM, Inc.
Integration with editing and design tools is a key part of eMAM. Professionals can take advantage of improved integrated extension panels in Adobe® Premiere® Pro, After Effects®, Illustrator®, Photoshop®, and InDesign® that communicate directly with the eMAM system. Especially important are expanded options for remote and cloud editing, including cloud workstations, Drastic, LucidLink, Teradici, and Qumulo. Non-technical staff can access the media and projects from the web interface to share feedbacks, markers, sub clips, and sequences with professionals. "Remote collaboration is more important than ever before," said Sriram Iyer, head of products and partnerships for professional video at Adobe. "Creatives want to use Adobe Creative Cloud apps from wherever they are working, and the eMAM platform makes that collaboration easy."
Adobe at NAB 2022
At NAB 2022, Adobe will showcase ways for video editors and key project stakeholders to collaborate seamlessly in the cloud. The company will also feature new features in Premiere Pro and After Effects. NAB attendees can see the latest product demos at the Adobe booth (#N3404, North Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center) from April 23-27. For more information, visit http://www.adobe.com.
About EMAM
Empress Media Asset Management, LLC was launched in 2006. In 2019, the system was transferred to EMAM, Inc., a closely held Delaware C corporation. Its Indian partner, Empress Cybernetics Systems PVT dba Empress Infotech, has been providing staff for the development, support, and implementation of the eMAM system since its founding in 2008.
The eMAM product line (eMAM Vault, eMAM Publish, eMAM Workgroup, eMAM Enterprise, eMAM Cloud Service, and eMAM Cloud Platform) meets the media asset management and workflow management needs of broadcast, media, government, and corporate organizations in local, hybrid, and cloud environments worldwide.
For more information about, please contact John Bond at jbond@emamsolutions.com or 888-808-3856.
Media Contact
David Miller, EMAM, Inc., 8888083856, dmiller@emamsolutions.com
SOURCE EMAM, Inc.