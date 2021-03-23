NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eMAM, Inc. (EMAM) announced that the eMAM media asset management platform is part of the launch of the AWS Media Intelligence (AWS MI) solutions. AWS Media Intelligence solutions allow organizations to analyze their media content, discover new insights and opportunities, and increase the lifetime value of the content.
Available through AWS Partners, AWS Media Intelligence solutions make it easy to add machine learning (ML) to media content workflows, with no prior ML experience required. They cover 4 important use cases: content search and discovery, captioning and localization, compliance and brand safety, and content monetization.
eMAM uses Amazon Rekogition, Amazon Transcribe, and Amazon Translate artificial intelligence (AI) services to help organizations maximize the value of their digital media. Amazon Rekognition is a service adds powerful visual analysis. Amazon Transcribe is an AWS service converts speech-to-text. Amazon Translate is a neural machine translation service that delivers fast, high-quality, and affordable language translation.
For over 15 years with over 80 technology partners and a worldwide network of channel partners, eMAM has met the digital workflow needs of leading organizations worldwide in local, cloud, and hybrid environments. Media can be automatically, programmatically, or manually sent to AWS AI and machine learning services for processing. People, concepts, and keywords found by Amazon Rekognition are displayed in an Insights widget/window in the eMAM web interface for users to browse and find important parts of video clips. Customers can use Amazon Transcribe to generate a speech-to-text transcript in a growing list of supported languages, which eMAM displays in the transcript widget/window. All of the results are stored in the eMAM database as timecoded metadata to help users quickly find the best parts of video clips and other media. Users can identify unknown people and fix transcripts so the engines can improve their performance over time. There are additional options to pretrain the system as well.
eMAM Cloud was one of the first media asset management (MAM) systems to launch in AWS Marketplace. Both a cloud archive package and a collaborative production package can be purchased as either software as a service (SaaS) or platform as a service (PaaS-AMI-VM-Server) directly through AWS Marketplace. eMAM is also available as permanent and annual licenses for deployment in cloud or local infrastructure.
David Miller, President, commented, "It is long past the day of putting a finger in the dike. The flood of digital media is here, growing relentlessly. Modern organizations need to make sense of it and maximize its value in an era of tight budgets and tight deadlines."
eMAM is available at emamsolutions.com and from partners worldwide. eMAM Cloud is available in AWS Marketplace.
About EMAM
Empress Media Asset Management, LLC was launched in 2006. All assets and liabilities, including the eMAM system, were transferred to EMAM, Inc. in 2019. EMAM, Inc. is a closely held Delaware C corporation. Its Indian partner, Empress Cybernetics Systems PVT dba Empress Infotech, has been providing staff for the development, support, and implementation of the eMAM system since its founding in 2008.
The eMAM product line (eMAM Vault, eMAM Publish, eMAM Workgroup, eMAM Enterprise, eMAM Cloud Service, and eMAM Cloud Platform) meets the media asset management and workflow management needs of broadcast, media, government, and corporate organizations in local, hybrid, and cloud environments worldwide.
